What's on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk shows: 'Cats' on HBO

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes In this new episode of the local culinary series, Holmes chats with chef Roy Choi, then grills a Cuban sandwich using Choi's roast mojo pork recipe. After that it's homemade calzones and L.A.'s newest fried chicken sandwich. 7:30 p.m. CW

Saturday Night Live Host Bill Burr hosts this new episode of the late-night comedy sketch series with musical guest Jack White. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Dr. Jeff and Hector treat a tribe of fainting goats and Dr. Amy discovers why a cute and cuddly kitten is teary-eyed in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Eli Roth's History of Horror This unscripted series for horror movie fans returns. Interviews featured in the second season include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Piper Laurie, Roger Corman, Bill Hader, James Brolin, John Landis and Joe Dante. 10 p.m. AMC

Mega Zoo An injured elephant needs emergency tusk surgery and zookeepers launch a massive clean-up operation for a family of hippos in this new episode. 10 p.m. Animal Planet







CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: A CNN Town Hall with Former CDC Directors Five former CDC directors join Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta to discuss the growing concern over infection spikes across the country, the rising death toll and the race for a vaccine amid fears of the politicization of science in this new special. 6 p.m. CNN







SPORTS

College Football Virginia Tech visits North Carolina, 9 a.m. ABC; Texas versus Oklahoma, 9 a.m. Fox; Florida visits Texas A&M, 9 a.m. ESPN; Coastal Carolina visits Louisiana, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Duke visits Syracuse, 9:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Tennessee visits Georgia, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Texas Tech visits Iowa State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Texas-San Antonio visits BYU, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas State visits TCU, 1 p.m. Fox; Florida Atlantic visits Southern Mississippi, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Alabama visits Ole Miss, 3 p.m. ESPN; Florida State visits Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. NBC; Miami visits Clemson, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Texas-El Paso visits Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Marshall visits Western Kentucky, 4:30 p.m CBS.







SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

Meet the Press Bill Gates. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Panel: Hugh Hewitt; Hallie Jackson; Maria Teresa Kumar; Jake Sherman. (N) 5 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council; Kate Bedingfield, Biden campaign; Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Lara Trump, Trump campaign. Former White House Counsel Don McGahn. Panel: Brit Hume; Susan Page, USA Today; Peter Baker, the New York Times. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The 2020 election; the future of the planet: Al Gore. Far-right extremism in America and around the world: author Cynthia Miller-Idriss ("Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right"). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Telephone interview with President Donald Trump. Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Ronna McDaniel, RNC chair. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Chief Executive Dr. Leonard Schleifer, Regeneron. Neel Kashkari, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Election polling Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Eric Trump, Trump Organization. Panel: Rachel Scott; Rahm Emanuel; Julie Pace; Lanhee Chen, Stanford. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the president's mental and physical health: author Dan Rather ("What Unites Us"); Thomas Friedman, the New York Times. Understanding the Trump propaganda machine: author Jennifer Mercieca, ("Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump"); Oliver Darcy. How trustworthy are national and state polls?: Ryan Lizza, Politico; Clare Malone, FiveThirtyEight. Twitter's election plans: Brandon Borrman, Twitter. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

