What's on TV Saturday: 'The Many Saints of Newark' on HBO
SERIES
Great Chocolate Showdown The top three bakers confront their toughest challenge yet: an assortment of showstopping confections to fill their dream Bake Shop window. Cynthia Stroud hosts the season finale. 8 p.m. The CW
The Zoo: San Diego Two lanner falcons show off their skills while a pair of playful platypuses begin a new chapter at the zoo. Also, koala joeys prepare to leave their mothers for the very first time in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
SPECIALS
Game Time With Boomer Esiason The former NFL quarterback hosts an analysis of the NCAA Tournament. 8 p.m. CBS
World's Funniest Animals: National Puppy Day Special Elizabeth Stanton hosts this new special edition of the series celebrating adorable pups with cute clips. Lissette Rojo, from the City of Burbank Animal Shelter, is a special guest. Brian Cooper, Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, Carmen Hodgson, Noah Matthews, Mikalah Gordon, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr. and Katherine Murray provide commentary. 9 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
Rugby Six Nations Championship: Wales versus Italy. From Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, 7 a.m. CNBC
2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament First Round: Kansas State versus Washington State, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; Mercer visits Connecticut, 10 a.m. ABC; Villanova versus BYU, 10 a.m. ESPNews; Charlotte visits Indiana, 10:30 a.m. ESPN2; Longwood visits NC State, 11 a.m. ESPN; Buffalo visits Tennessee, noon ABC; American visits Michigan, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Florida versus UCF, 12:30 p.m. ESPNews; Princeton versus Kentucky, 1 p.m. ESPN; Belmont versus Oregon, 2:30 p.m. ESPN2; Massachusetts versus Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Stephen F. Austin State versus North Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ESPNews; UNLV visits Arizona, 7 p.m. ESPN2
2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament 9, 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. CBS; 3 and 5:30 p.m. TNT; 4 and 6:30 p.m. TBS
2022 NIT Basketball Tournament Second Round: Oregon visits Texas A&M, 9 a.m. ESPN
Track and Field IAAF World Indoor Championships, 10 a.m. CNBC
Golf PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, Third Round, 10 a.m. Golf; Valspar Championship, Third Round, noon NBC
Women's College Basketball NCAA Division III Championship, 11 a.m. CBSSN
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 1 p.m. BSW; the New York Rangers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. ABC
Men’s College Basketball NCAA Division III Championship, 3 p.m. CBSSN
Major League Rugby San Diego Legion at LA Giltinis, 4 p.m. BSW
College Wrestling NCAA Championships, finals, 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Washington Wizards, 5 p.m. SportsNet
USL Championship Soccer Rio Grande Valley FC Toros at Orange County SC, 7 p.m. BSSC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Andrea Boehlke; Diane Macedo. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Brad Meltzer ("The Lightning Rod"). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA
MOVIES
The Many Saints of Newark Set in 1967, this 2021 prequel to the HBO series "The Sopranos" stars Michael Gandolfini as a teenage version of Tony Soprano, the character his late father, James Gandolfini, created. The story opens in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark, N.J., history, as rival gangsters challenge the powerful DiMeo crime family. Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll and Ray Liotta co-star. 8 p.m. HBO
Sins in the Suburbs A struggling artist is happy enough with her low-key life in a quiet suburban neighborhood until a good-looking single guy moves in next door to her. He seems charming and, based on appearances, quite successful. But news of a serial killer in the area sets off alarm bells. Monique Sypkens and Brandon Santana star in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Your Boyfriend Is Mine Despite the objections of his girlfriend, a man agrees to take a job as a live-in personal assistant to a wealthy businesswoman. He soon discovers that he has put his girlfriend and himself in danger by taking the job in this 2022 thriller. Jamie Roy, Eli Jane and Brey Noelle star. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
Joy Ride (2001) 8:18 a.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) 8:30 a.m. Syfy
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8:50 a.m. Epix
Spy (2015) 9 a.m. TBS
Lilies of the Field (1963) 9 a.m. TCM
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
First Blood (1982) 10:45 a.m. IFC
Sergeant York (1941) 11 a.m. TCM
Sophie's Choice (1982) 11 a.m. TMC
Black Rain (1989) 11:50 a.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:04 p.m. Syfy
Hitch (2005) 12:56 p.m. Bravo
Forrest Gump (1994) 1 and 10 p.m. VH1
The Wedding Singer (1998) 1:25 and 5:55 p.m. Pop
Gandhi (1982) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Three Days of the Condor (1975) 1:55 p.m. Epix
Friday (1995) 2 and 8 p.m. MTV
Let Him Go (2020) 2:22 p.m. Cinemax
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 2:35 p.m. Freeform
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 3 p.m. CMT
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 3 p.m. Paramount
Casino (1995) 3 p.m. Sundance
Wedding Crashers (2005) 3:28 and 10 p.m. Bravo
G.I. Jane (1997) 3:55 p.m. Epix
Foul Play (1978) 4 p.m. KCOP
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4 p.m. Syfy
The Founder (2016) 4:02 p.m. KCET
Home Alone (1990) 4:30 p.m. VH1
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX
Out of Africa (1985) 5 p.m. TCM
Total Recall (1990) 5:05 p.m. TMC
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 6 p.m. CMT
Patriot Games (1992) 6 p.m. Epix
Freaky (2020) 6:16 p.m. Cinemax
Concert for George (2003) 6:30 p.m. KVCR
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 6:50 p.m. Paramount
Serenity (2005) 6:59 p.m. Encore
A Simple Favor (2018) 7 p.m. KVEA
Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Green Knight (2021) 7 p.m. Showtime
Misery (1990) 7 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:05 p.m. Syfy
Hook (1991) 8 p.m. and 11:18 p.m. BBC America
Cloverfield (2008) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Many Saints of Newark (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
Sins in the Suburbs (2022) 8 p.m. Lifetime
On Golden Pond (1981) 8 p.m. TCM
The Blind Side (2009) 8:15 p.m. Freeform
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9 p.m. CMT
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 9 p.m. TMC
American Gangster (2007) 9 p.m. TNT
Skyfall (2012) 9:50 p.m. Epix
Always (1989) 10 p.m. Ovation
Training Day (2001) 10 p.m. Sundance
Places in the Heart (1984) 10 p.m. TCM
Your Boyfriend Is Mine (2022) 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 10:14 p.m. Starz
Bumblebee (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 10:35 p.m. Syfy
The Other Guys (2010) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 11 p.m. Paramount
TV NEXT WEEK
