What's on TV Saturday: 'The Many Saints of Newark' on HBO

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Great Chocolate Showdown The top three bakers confront their toughest challenge yet: an assortment of showstopping confections to fill their dream Bake Shop window. Cynthia Stroud hosts the season finale. 8 p.m. The CW

The Zoo: San Diego Two lanner falcons show off their skills while a pair of playful platypuses begin a new chapter at the zoo. Also, koala joeys prepare to leave their mothers for the very first time in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Game Time With Boomer Esiason The former NFL quarterback hosts an analysis of the NCAA Tournament. 8 p.m. CBS

World's Funniest Animals: National Puppy Day Special Elizabeth Stanton hosts this new special edition of the series celebrating adorable pups with cute clips. Lissette Rojo, from the City of Burbank Animal Shelter, is a special guest. Brian Cooper, Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, Carmen Hodgson, Noah Matthews, Mikalah Gordon, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr. and Katherine Murray provide commentary. 9 p.m. The CW

Rugby Six Nations Championship: Wales versus Italy. From Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, 7 a.m. CNBC

2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament First Round: Kansas State versus Washington State, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; Mercer visits Connecticut, 10 a.m. ABC; Villanova versus BYU, 10 a.m. ESPNews; Charlotte visits Indiana, 10:30 a.m. ESPN2; Longwood visits NC State, 11 a.m. ESPN; Buffalo visits Tennessee, noon ABC; American visits Michigan, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Florida versus UCF, 12:30 p.m. ESPNews; Princeton versus Kentucky, 1 p.m. ESPN; Belmont versus Oregon, 2:30 p.m. ESPN2; Massachusetts versus Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Stephen F. Austin State versus North Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ESPNews; UNLV visits Arizona, 7 p.m. ESPN2

2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament 9, 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. CBS; 3 and 5:30 p.m. TNT; 4 and 6:30 p.m. TBS

2022 NIT Basketball Tournament Second Round: Oregon visits Texas A&M, 9 a.m. ESPN

Track and Field IAAF World Indoor Championships, 10 a.m. CNBC

Golf PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, Third Round, 10 a.m. Golf; Valspar Championship, Third Round, noon NBC

Women's College Basketball NCAA Division III Championship, 11 a.m. CBSSN

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 1 p.m. BSW; the New York Rangers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. ABC

Men’s College Basketball NCAA Division III Championship, 3 p.m. CBSSN

Major League Rugby San Diego Legion at LA Giltinis, 4 p.m. BSW

College Wrestling NCAA Championships, finals, 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Washington Wizards, 5 p.m. SportsNet

USL Championship Soccer Rio Grande Valley FC Toros at Orange County SC, 7 p.m. BSSC

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Andrea Boehlke; Diane Macedo. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Brad Meltzer ("The Lightning Rod"). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA

The Many Saints of Newark Set in 1967, this 2021 prequel to the HBO series "The Sopranos" stars Michael Gandolfini as a teenage version of Tony Soprano, the character his late father, James Gandolfini, created. The story opens in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark, N.J., history, as rival gangsters challenge the powerful DiMeo crime family. Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll and Ray Liotta co-star. 8 p.m. HBO

Sins in the Suburbs A struggling artist is happy enough with her low-key life in a quiet suburban neighborhood until a good-looking single guy moves in next door to her. He seems charming and, based on appearances, quite successful. But news of a serial killer in the area sets off alarm bells. Monique Sypkens and Brandon Santana star in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Your Boyfriend Is Mine Despite the objections of his girlfriend, a man agrees to take a job as a live-in personal assistant to a wealthy businesswoman. He soon discovers that he has put his girlfriend and himself in danger by taking the job in this 2022 thriller. Jamie Roy, Eli Jane and Brey Noelle star. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime

Joy Ride (2001) 8:18 a.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) 8:30 a.m. Syfy

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8:50 a.m. Epix

Spy (2015) 9 a.m. TBS

Lilies of the Field (1963) 9 a.m. TCM

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 9:45 a.m. Showtime

First Blood (1982) 10:45 a.m. IFC

Sergeant York (1941) 11 a.m. TCM

Sophie's Choice (1982) 11 a.m. TMC

Black Rain (1989) 11:50 a.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:04 p.m. Syfy

Hitch (2005) 12:56 p.m. Bravo

Forrest Gump (1994) 1 and 10 p.m. VH1

The Wedding Singer (1998) 1:25 and 5:55 p.m. Pop

Gandhi (1982) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Three Days of the Condor (1975) 1:55 p.m. Epix

Friday (1995) 2 and 8 p.m. MTV

Let Him Go (2020) 2:22 p.m. Cinemax

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 2:35 p.m. Freeform

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 3 p.m. CMT

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 3 p.m. Paramount

Casino (1995) 3 p.m. Sundance

Wedding Crashers (2005) 3:28 and 10 p.m. Bravo

G.I. Jane (1997) 3:55 p.m. Epix

Foul Play (1978) 4 p.m. KCOP

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4 p.m. Syfy

The Founder (2016) 4:02 p.m. KCET

Home Alone (1990) 4:30 p.m. VH1

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX

Out of Africa (1985) 5 p.m. TCM

Total Recall (1990) 5:05 p.m. TMC

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 6 p.m. CMT

Patriot Games (1992) 6 p.m. Epix

Freaky (2020) 6:16 p.m. Cinemax

Concert for George (2003) 6:30 p.m. KVCR

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 6:50 p.m. Paramount

Serenity (2005) 6:59 p.m. Encore

A Simple Favor (2018) 7 p.m. KVEA

Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Green Knight (2021) 7 p.m. Showtime

Misery (1990) 7 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:05 p.m. Syfy

Hook (1991) 8 p.m. and 11:18 p.m. BBC America

Cloverfield (2008) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Many Saints of Newark (2021) 8 p.m. HBO

Sins in the Suburbs (2022) 8 p.m. Lifetime

On Golden Pond (1981) 8 p.m. TCM

The Blind Side (2009) 8:15 p.m. Freeform

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9 p.m. CMT

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 9 p.m. TMC

American Gangster (2007) 9 p.m. TNT

Skyfall (2012) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Always (1989) 10 p.m. Ovation

Training Day (2001) 10 p.m. Sundance

Places in the Heart (1984) 10 p.m. TCM

Your Boyfriend Is Mine (2022) 10:03 p.m. Lifetime

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 10:14 p.m. Starz

Bumblebee (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 10:35 p.m. Syfy

The Other Guys (2010) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 11 p.m. Paramount

