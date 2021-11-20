What's on TV Saturday: 'A Christmas Together With You' on Hallmark; USC vs. UCLA on Fox
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Keegan Michael Key is a guest in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. The CW
Saturday Night Live Simu Liu ("Kim's Convenience") hosts with musical guest Saweetie. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
World's Funniest Animals This new episode of the comedy that uses documentary footage features mischievous monkeys, dreaming dogs, stealing seals, copy cats and a goat on a blind date. Neil Brown Jr. ("Seal Team") is a guest. 9 p.m. The CW
The Zoo After a long recovery, a golden eagle is ready for its debut at the Eagle Aviary exhibit in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Austin City Limits Singer-songwriter and vocalist Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes performs songs from her album "Jaime." 11:30 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony This year's inductees are Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren. Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron are recognized as early influencers and Musical Excellence Awards go to LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads. 8 p.m. HBO
Earth on the Edge This new documentary special provides a look at the melting polar ice caps and changing weather patterns as the world gets warmer. Potential solutions to the climate crisis are also discussed. 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Aston Villa versus Brighton & Hove Albion, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Wolverhampton Wanderers versus West Ham United, 7 a.m. USA; Liverpool versus Arsenal, 9:30 a.m. NBC
Soccer NWSL Championship Final: Washington Spirit versus Chicago Red Stars, from Louisville, 9 a.m. CBS
College Football UCLA visits USC, 1 p.m. Fox. Also, Michigan State visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. ABC; Iowa State visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. Fox; Wofford visits North Carolina, 9 a.m. BSSC; Wake Forest visits Clemson, 9 a.m. ESPN; Texas visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Illinois visits Iowa, 11 a.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Arkansas visits Alabama, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Nebraska visits Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m. ABC; SMU visits Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Virginia visits Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Baylor visits Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. FS1; Auburn visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oregon visits Utah, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Oklahoma State visits Texas Tech, 5 p.m. Fox; Louisiana-Monroe visits LSU, 6 p.m. ESPN2; New Mexico visits Boise State, 6 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball Binghamton visits Connecticut, 9 a.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Kings, 1 p.m. BSW
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Fiona Hill ("There Is Nothing for You Here"). (N) 11 a.m. and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA
MOVIES
A Rich Christmas Victoria Rowell ("The Young and the Restless") directed this new 2021 holiday drama about a spoiled socialite who gets a lesson one Christmas when her very wealthy father forces her to work at the first property he ever owned: a center for homeless families. Bill Bellamy, Vanessa A. Williams, Tyler Abron, Brandee Evans and Denise Boutte star. 8 p.m. BET
A Christmas Together With You After a widower (Harry Lennix) comes across an old photo of his first love, a young friend (Laura Vandervoort) persuades him to take a road trip and try to track her down in this 2021 holiday romance. Niall Matter and Liza Huget also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
You Make It Feel Like Christmas When a talented designer worries she's too busy to go home for the holidays, her ex-boyfriend tries to convince her to celebrate some of their favorite childhood traditions with him and her family in this new holiday romance. Mary Antonini, Michael Xavier, Stephanie Sy and Alex Poch-Goldin star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Queenpins Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star as two frugal women who try to expand their coupon-clipping habit into a lucrative, if fraudulent, scheme. They catch the attention of a U.S. Postal inspector (Paul Walker Hauser). Vince Vaughn, Bebe Rexha, Joel McHale, Nick Cassavetes, Jack McBrayer, Annie Mumolo and Stephen Root also star 9 p.m. Showtime
Runaway Jury (2003) 8:33 a.m. Encore
Iron Man 3 (2013) 8:36 a.m. and 7:41 p.m. Starz
The Professionals (1966) 9 a.m. TCM
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 9:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. E!
The Shape of Water (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Paddington (2014) 10 a.m. Freeform
Minari (2020) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Death Becomes Her (1992) 10:15 a.m. TMC
Selena (1997) 10:30 a.m. POP
RoboCop (1987) 11 a.m. Sundance
Ride the High Country (1962) 11 a.m. TCM
High Fidelity (2000) 11:18 a.m. Cinemax
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) Noon CMT
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) Noon FX
Dances With Wolves (1990) Noon Ovation
Training Day (2001) Noon Paramount
Psycho (1960) Noon TMC
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 12:05 p.m. Freeform
Back to the Future (1985) 12:30 and 7:50 p.m. Bravo
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
Wedding Crashers (2005) 12:30 p.m. TNT
Kiss Me, Stupid (1964) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Top Gun (1986) 12:57 and 9 p.m. Encore
Eddie the Eagle (2016) 1 p.m. History
Looper (2012) 1 p.m. Sundance
In the Heights (2021) 1:15 p.m. HBO
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 1:30 p.m. TBS
Byzantium (2012) 2 p.m. TMC
Gloria Bell (2018) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
Point Break (1991) 2:30 p.m. Paramount
The Fly (1986) 2:55 p.m. Epix
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 3 and 10:25 p.m. Bravo
The Other Guys (2010) 3 p.m. VH1
Pacific Rim (2013) 3:30 p.m. Sundance
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 4 p.m. KCET
The Rock (1996) 4 p.m. AMC
Rear Window (1954) 4 p.m. TMC
Ferdinand (2017) 4:15 p.m. Freeform
Easy A (2010) 4:30 and 9 p.m. CMT
Under Siege (1992) 5 p.m. Ovation
Niagara (1953) 5 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 5:25 p.m. Bravo
The Polar Express (2004) 5:28 p.m. TBS
Mean Girls (2004) 6:30 and 11 p.m. CMT
Total Recall (1990) 6:30 p.m. Sundance
Home Alone (1990) 6:45 p.m. Freeform
Bus Stop (1956) 7 p.m. TCM
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 7 p.m. Cartoon Network
His Girl Friday (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8 p.m. A&E
Risky Business (1983) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. FX
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 9 p.m. Sundance
The Wizard of Oz (1939) 9 p.m. TBS
Johnny O'Clock (1947) 9 p.m. TCM
Hereditary (2018) 9 p.m. TMC
Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax
Twister (1996) 10:30 p.m. AMC
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
The Hunger Games (2012) 10:45 p.m. Epix
Jerry Maguire (1996) 10:53 p.m. Encore
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Restored Version (1967) 11 p.m. TCM
The Witch (2015) 11:10 p.m. TMC
TV NEXT WEEK
