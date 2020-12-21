What's on TV Monday: Season finale of 'Industry' on HBO
SERIES
Jeopardy! The answers-and-questions quiz show celebrates late host Alex Trebek with two weeks of highlight episodes where the categories involve international travel. 7 p.m. ABC
The Bachelorette Tayshia takes her relationships with Brendan, Ivan and Zac to the fantasy suites. Also, JoJo Fletcher and Rachel Lindsay give Tayshia their support and advice. 8 p.m. ABC
Next After the uncontrolled AI system manipulates a GPS causing an elderly couple to crash their car, LeBlanc (John Slattery) decides to plant a virus on the server in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer challenges the four remaining contestants to honor the classic Christmas tree in the form of a beautifully decorated tower of macarons. The three finalists then move on to the main heat. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall are the judges in the two-episode season finale. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network
His Dark Materials (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Industry Everyone knows the Reduction in Force is approaching and the graduates fight for their jobs in an extended season finale. Myha'la Herrold, Marisa Abela, David Jonsson, Harry Lawtey, Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor and Ken Leung star. 10 p.m. HBO
American Dad The animated comedy offers a new Christmas episode. 10 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer The Elmo and Patsy song inspired this holiday animated special about a young man on a journey to find his missing grandmother and prove that Santa Claus is real. Featuring the voices of Alex Doduk, Michele Lee, Susan Blu, Elmo Shropshire and Jim Staahl. 8 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
College Football Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State versus North Texas, 11:30 a.m. ESPN
College Basketball Gardner-Webb visits Florida State, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Tulsa visits Memphis, 5 p.m. ESPN2; New Mexico visits Boise State, 6:30 p.m. FS1
NFL Football The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Regé-Jean Page; Lynda Carter. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ali Wentworth; KJ Apa ("Songbird"); chef Michael Symon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Kate Mara talks about quarantining in New Mexico; Molly Sims. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers "Princess of China"; Gal Gadot, Pedro Pascal and Patty Jenkins ("Wonder Woman 1984"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A 27-year-old man is incapacitated; his parents may have to care for him for the rest of their lives. 3 p.m. KCBS
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Former Rep. Donna Edwards; professor Lara Brown; Hadley Heath, Independent Women's Forum; Rina Shah. 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Andy Daly. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Journalist Chris Hayes; author David Sedaris. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Crimson Peak (2015) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Paramount
It Follows (2014) 9 a.m. Syfy
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 9:52 a.m. Encore
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) 10 a.m. FXX
The Blues Brothers (1980) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Creed II (2018) 10:20 a.m. Epix
Blinded by the Light (2019) 10:30 a.m. Cinemax
The Namesake (2006) 11:15 a.m. HBO
Blockers (2018) Noon FX
Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 1 p.m. AMC
Room for One More (1952) 1 p.m. TCM
Fright Night (2011) 2 p.m. TMC
Criminal Law (1988) 2:10 p.m. Epix
The Big Lebowski (1998) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Penny Serenade (1941) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Downton Abbey (2019) 2:55 p.m. HBO
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 3 p.m. Freeform
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FX
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 4 p.m. FXX
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 4 p.m. TMC
Insomnia (2002) 4:05 p.m. Epix
The Santa Clause (1994) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Michael (1996) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Come to the Stable (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 5:15 p.m. HBO
Scrooged (1988) 6 p.m. AMC
Wonder Woman (2017) 6 p.m. TOON
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) 6:05 p.m. Epix
While We're Young (2014) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 6:30 p.m. Sundance
Looper (2012) 6:58 p.m. Encore
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 7 p.m. POP
What's Love Got to Do With It (1993) 7 p.m. VH1
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. TMC
A Christmas Story (1983) 8 and 10 p.m. TNT
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) 9 p.m. Freeform
Erin Brockovich (2000) 9 p.m. Sundance
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 10 p.m. Showtime
Galaxy Quest (1999) 10 p.m. TRU
