What's on TV Monday: 'The Neighborhood'; COVID-19 vaccine

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Deliciousness The two-episode premiere of this culinary talk show features host Tiffani Thiessen and guests Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu discussing holiday fare. 7 and 10 p.m.; 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. MTV

The Neighborhood Calvin and Dave (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) are on their first road trip to a classic car show when an unexpected roadblock tests their friendship. Also, Tina and Gemma (Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs) decide to do a few home repairs themselves. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The final round of the competition begins as the contestants perform for coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelorette As Tayshia Adams contemplates which of the men's families to meet for hometown dates, some of the men look back at the season's romance, drama and heartbreak. 8 p.m. ABC

L.A.'s Finest Sydney and Nancy (Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba) reconsider who they can trust in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Bob Hearts Abishola Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) worries that being around Bob's (Billy Gardell) affluent lifestyle is starting to rub off in negative ways on her young son (Travis Wolfe Jr.). Also, Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) is getting a lot of enjoyment from a new robot vacuum cleaner but Olu (Shola Adewusi) isn't happy with it. Ronnie Alvarez guest stars. (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise As the holidays approach, Lola begins her first jury trial during the pandemic. (N) 9 p.m. CBS

The Family Chantel It's Royal and Angenette's wedding day in the season finale. 9 p.m. TLC

Bull Bull and Benny (Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez) represent Marissa and Greg (Geneva Carr, guest star David Furr) in federal court, where they face charges of money laundering and fraud associated with Greg's restaurant. Yara Martinez and Christopher Jackson also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Nurses Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) treats a patient who has lost hope that she will receive a life-saving lung transplant in time in this new episode of the Canadian medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC

Craft in America The season premiere focuses on artists who use narrative in their work, including Nicholas Galanin, Julie Schafler Dale, Linda J. Mendelson, George Rodriguez and Christina Bothwell. 10 p.m. KOCE

Christmas Cookie Challenge In the season finale, five contestants make cookies that celebrate yuletide weddings. 10 p.m. Food Network





SPECIALS

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020 The annual concert is virtual this year, with an exceptional roster of artists scheduled to perform, including Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi. 8 p.m. CW

Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas A musical celebration featuring performances of Christmas carols and other holiday favorites. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Shot: Race for the Vaccine The "20/20" team offers an inside look at how officials expect to deliver a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. 10 p.m. ABC





SPORTS

College Basketball St. John's visits Butler, 2 p.m. FS1; DePaul visits Villanova, 4 p.m. FS1; Marquette visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1

NFL Football The Baltimore Ravens visit the Cleveland Browns, 5 p.m. ESPN





TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sal Khan, Khan Academy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Consuelos ("Riverdale"); Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Rosie Perez ("The Flight Attendant"). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus and his wife, Allison; Courtney Rich. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Mary Steenburgen; Duff Goldman; Rumer Willis guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs "Underneath the Tree"; Garth Brooks. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Amy Grant's health; Rachel Campos-Duffy ("Moms"). 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil(N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Buddy Valastro. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Barbara Corcoran ("Shark Tank"); Folake Olowofoyeku. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jay Pharoah. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gal Gadot; Ricky Martin; Lana Del Rey performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chance the Rapper; Christopher Walken; Laura Benanti. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers the Chicks; Jamie Demetriou; Christina Aguilera performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Kyle Chandler; Meghan Trainor performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Laurel and Hardy marathon The highlight of today's tribute to the comedy duo is 1932 classic "The Music Box," where movers try to deliver a player piano to an upstairs address, the stairs being what's now known as "the Music Box Steps" in Silver Lake. 3:10 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX

Alpha (2018) 11 a.m. FXX

Paddington 2 (2017) 11 a.m. TOON

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 11:25 a.m. Epix

Ghost (1990) Noon Sundance

The Grifters (1990) 12:33 p.m. Cinemax

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 1 p.m. Syfy

Pleasantville (1998) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Room (2015) 2:05 and 10 p.m. TMC

One Hour Photo (2002) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax

Forrest Gump (1994) 2:30 p.m. Encore

True Grit (2010) 3:07 p.m. HBO

Home Alone (1990) 3:10 p.m. Freeform

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 5 p.m. HBO

A Star Is Born (2018) 5 p.m. TNT

Girls Trip (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX

Apollo 13 (1995) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Groundhog Day (1993) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

Shazam! (2019) 6:45 p.m. HBO

Good Will Hunting (1997) 6:50 p.m. Encore

Elf (2003) 8 p.m. AMC

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 8 p.m. Hallmark

Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. Sundance

The Accused (1988) 8 p.m. TMC

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

House Party (1990) 8 p.m. VH1

That Thing You Do! (1996) 9 p.m. Ovation

Signs (2002) 9 p.m. Syfy

The Polar Express (2004) 10 p.m. AMC

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 10:40 p.m. Epix







