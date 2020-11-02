What's on TV Monday: 'L.A.'s Finest' on Fox; NFL Football on ESPN

Gabrielle Union, left, and Jessica Alba in a new episode of the police drama "L.A.'s Finest" on Fox. (Erica Parise / Fox)

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice Blind auditions continue with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC

Dancing With the Stars Double elimination. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

L.A.'s Finest Nancy (Jessica Alba) can't keep the truth about her mother's accident hidden from Syd (Gabrielle Union) in this new episode of the police drama. Jordan Rodrigues also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Antiques Roadshow The new compilation episode "Election Collection" features historical political items from both sides of the aisle, including one that is valued between $600,000 and $800,000. 8 p.m. KOCE

Filthy Rich Ginger (Melia Kreiling) tries to use the tape of her kidnapping with Luke (guest star Cranston Johnson) as leverage in this new episode. Also, Eric (Corey Cott) receives a mysterious gift from a friend nearby that reveals even more corruption behind the missions, while Rose (Aubrey Dollar) visits the "real" Jason (Mark L. Young) in the hospital after he comes out of his coma. Kim Cattrall also stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Below Deck (Season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo

Holiday Baking Championship Jesse Palmer returns as host as a dozen bakers show off their skills in a new two-hour season premiere. Judges include Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Good Doctor Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) continues using his prodigious medical skills at St. Bonaventure hospital as this medical drama returns for a new season. Paige Spara, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Soulmates After Kurt (Charlie Heaton) discovers his soulmate is dead, he finds faith and opportunity in the arms of the Church of Righteous Transition, which promises to help those whose soulmates have passed on, leaving their spiritual partners at a loss. 10 p.m. AMC

Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch In the season finale, Marty struggles to finish the cliff-top cabin and Misty and Maciah begin construction on their own cabin. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

We Are Who We Are In the season finale Caitlin and Fraser (Jordan Kristine Seamón, Jack Dylan Fraser) sneak off to see a concert in Bologna in honor of her last day in Italy. 10 p.m. HBO







SPECIALS

The Price Is Right at Night Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan of "The Neighborhood" test their knowledge of prices to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of America. 8 p.m. CBS

Saturday Night Live The new compilation episode "The 2020 SNL Election Special" features skits related to elections and politics. 10 p.m. NBC







SPORTS

NFL Football The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New York Giants, 5 p.m. ESPN







TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Freddie Highmore ("The Good Doctor"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Cyndi Lauper; restaurateur Jamie DeMent. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs with Cory Churko and Sheila E.; Jon Bon Jovi; Melissa Etheridge. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sacha Baron Cohen; Clayton Kershaw; Sarah Cooper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Restaurants add bacon to meals; Battle of the Bacons; D.L. Hughley; immunity. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Eboni K. Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Andy Daly. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Anderson; Elizabeth Warren; Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Killer Mike and Big Rube perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

