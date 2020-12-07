What's on TV Monday: 'His Dark Materials' on HBO
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Neighborhood An eco-conscious new neighbor (Milan Carter) and his pet rooster disrupt the community. Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The top nine perform for coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC
I Can See Your Voice Nicole Byer and Jeff Dye are guest panelists and one contestant will get to perform with Robin Thicke. 8 p.m. Fox
Bob Hearts Abishola For the sake of Bob's health, Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) try reducing stress by taking a day off together. Christina (Maribeth Monroe) is boss for the day at MaxDot and Gloria (Vernee Watson) steps in to care for Dottie (Christine Ebersole) in this new episode of the romantic comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Holiday Baking Championship The competitors work in teams to create a twist on traditional Hanukkah jelly doughnuts. Host Jesse Palmer hosts and Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
His Dark Materials Surrounded by danger, Will and Lyra (Amir Wilson, Dafne Keen) try to come up with a survival plan but their strategy has an unimaginable result that leaves their predicament even more perilous. 9 p.m. HBO
Christmas Cookie Challenge (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
Nurses This new medical drama, filmed and set in Toronto, follows five young nurses (Tiera Skovbye, Natasha Calis, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Sandy Sidhu and Donald MacLean Jr.) at a busy downtown hospital. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
NFL Football Washington visits the Pittsburgh Steelers, 2 p.m. Fox; Buffalo Bills visit the San Francisco 49ers, 5 p.m. ESPN and ABC
MLS Soccer Conference final, 7 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Cyndi Lauper. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Christine Baranski. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Boris Kodjoe ("Station 19"). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Martina McBride; saxophonist Dave Koz performs; Angela Holtgraves. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Rachel Brosnahan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Serena Williams; Merle Dandridge; Aja King. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kate Mara ("A Teacher"). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show How and when the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed; immunity; low-grade depression. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Jason Derulo. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Heather Graham. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mariah Carey; Andrew Rannells; José Feliciano performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Kroll; Jeremy O. Harris; Sam Hunt; Kaz Rodriguez. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Matthew McConaughey; Shawn Mendes performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Laurel & Hardy movies Comedy greats Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy share TCM's Star of the Month status for December. Today is devoted to some of their short films and features: "Do Detectives Think?" (1927) 9:30 a.m.; "Putting Pants on Philip" (1927) 9:51 a.m.; "You're Darn Tootin'" (1928) 10:30 a.m.; "Two Tars" (1928) 10:52 a.m.; "Habeas Corpus" (1928) 11:14 a.m.; "Big Business" (1988) 11:45 a.m.; "Unaccustomed as We Are" (1929) 12:04 p.m.; "Double Whoopee" (1929) 12:25 p.m.; "Berth Marks" (1929) 1 p.m.; "Men o' War" (1929) 1:20 p.m.; "Perfect Day" (1929) 1:40 p.m.; "They Go Boom!" (1929) 2:15 p.m.; "The Hoose-Gow" (1929) 2:36 p.m.; "Angora Love" (1929) 2:57 p.m.; "Night Owls" (1930) 3:30 p.m.; "Brats" (1930) 3:51 p.m.; "Blotto" (1930) 4:13 p.m.; "Pardon Us" (1931) 5 p.m.; "Sons of the Desert" (1933) 6:30 p.m.; "Pack Up Your Troubles" (1932) 8 p.m.; "Babes in Toyland" (1934) 9:15 p.m.; "The Devil's Brother" (1933) 10:45 p.m.
The Santa Squad An unemployed art teacher takes a holiday job helping a wealthy widower and his two daughters rediscover the magic of Christmas. Rebecca Dalton and Aaron Ashmore star in this new Christmas romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Wedding Singer (1998) 10 a.m. MTV
First Cow (2019) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
’71 (2014) 10:20 a.m. Epix
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 10:30 a.m. FXX
Atomic Blonde (2017) 11 a.m. FX
Bounce (2000) 2:42 p.m. Cinemax
1917 (2019) 2:45 and 10 p.m. Showtime
I Am Legend (2007) 3 p.m. TNT
Love Actually (2003) 3:10 p.m. Freeform
Groundhog Day (1993) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FX
The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FXX
Ghostbusters (1984) 4 p.m. Sundance
The Butcher's Wife (1991) 4:30 p.m. Cinemax
Moneyball (2011) 5 p.m. MLB
Witness (1985) 5:11 p.m. Encore
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 6 p.m. AMC
The Santa Clause (1994) 6:20 p.m. Freeform
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 7 p.m. FX
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 7 p.m. Ovation
Coming to America (1988) 7 p.m. Paramount
Holiday Heart (2000) 7:05 p.m. BET
Private Parts (1997) 7:07 p.m. Encore
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 7:45 p.m. TNT
Scrooged (1988) 8 p.m. AMC
The Warriors (1979) 9 p.m. Cinemax
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9 p.m. Sundance
The Help (2011) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Gremlins (1984) 10 p.m. AMC
Love & Basketball (2000) 10:30 p.m. VH1
The Fighter (2010) 10:35 p.m. Cinemax
