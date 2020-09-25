What's on TV Friday: 'Room 104' on HBO

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Greatest AtHome Videos Rapper MC Hammer surprises an Alabama high school principal who created a video based on "U Can't Touch This." 8 p.m. CBS
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Jeki Yoo, Anna DeGuzman, Shoot Ogawa, Jason Bishop, Eric Jones and Alex Ramon. 8 p.m. CW
A Wilderness of Error Filmmaker Marc Smerling revisits the case of Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was convicted of the 1970 murders of his pregnant wife and two children in this new documentary miniseries based on a book by Errol Morris who also appears. 8, 9:20 and 10:20 p.m. FX
RuPaul's Drag Race With tensions still high, Derrick, Naomi and Asia attempt to move past their issues in this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
World's Funniest Animals Guest James Maslow. (N) 9 p.m. CW
20/20 This new episode documents the case of Melanie McGuire, a New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison in 2007. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances In the new episode "Now Hear This: The Schubert Generation" host Scott Yoo and young musicians celebrate the work of composer Franz Schubert. 9 p.m. KOCE
100 Days Wild Stranded, freezing and desperate for food, Adam and Evan make a dangerous journey to basecamp in this new episode of the wilderness survival series. 9:03 p.m. Discovery
Art in the Twenty-First Century This new episode documents the maturing of the unique contemporary art hub in Beijing and the artists who have responded to the city's evolution with urgency and ambition. 10 p.m. KOCE
Room 104 Childhood best friends (Leonardo Nam, Lily Gladstone) run into each other for the first time in decades in this new episode of the anthology series. 11 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
Baseball Regional Coverage, 2, 5 and 8 p.m. MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Angels visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and SportsNetLA
2020 Stanley Cup Final Game 4: The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Dallas Stars. 5 p.m. NBC
NBA Basketball Eastern Conference final, game 5: The Miami Heat versus the Boston Celtics, 5:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Packers vs. Saints. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Black Pumas and Jack Johnson perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianne Moore ("The Glorias"); Shaquille O'Neal. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jeff Daniels. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Gloria Estefan. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Teyana Taylor ("The Album"); Iman Shumpert. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw; chef Ayesha Curry. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall John David Washington ("Tenet"); David Arquette ("Scream 5"); Jimmie Allen performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Janelle Monáe and Kiersey Clemons ("Antebellum"). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Tom Green; 12-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown; Tabitha Brown. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Queen Latifah; Sabrina Carpenter; Machine Gun Kelly performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors COVID-19 and children; Michael Franti; foods to de-stress; aromatherapy; exercise routine. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Black people falsely accused of crimes; a journalist claims the BLM movement is a terrorist hate group. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Derek Hough ("Dancing With the Stars"); TikTok star Addison Rae; Aloe Blacc performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19 vaccine questions; hand sanitizer scams and fake wipes; Tia Mowry discusses her health. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Janelle Monáe and Kiersey Clemons ("Antebellum"). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy; the impact of a Supreme Court vacancy on the presidential election: Author Carl Hulse (“Confirmation Bias: Inside Washington’s War Over the Supreme Court, from Scalia’s Death to Justice Kavanaugh”); Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post; Nina Totenberg, NPR. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Bernie Sanders. Jim Belushi. Coleman Hughes; author Bakari Sellers (“My Vanishing Country: A Memoir”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sting performs with Gashi; Gugu Mbatha-Raw. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Cohen; Sheryl Crow performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum This third entry in the Keanu Reeves action thriller franchise picks up just one hour after the events of the second "Wick" film and finds the ex-hitman on the run for his life, pursued by legions of assassins after the $14 million contract placed on his head for his recent actions. Ian McShane, Mark Dacascos, Laurence Fishburne, Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston also star in this 2019 action thriller. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 9:45 a.m. IFC
The Professional (1994) 10:30 a.m. Ovation
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 11:01 a.m. Encore
Us (2019) 11:40 a.m. Cinemax
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) Noon HBO
Good Will Hunting (1997) 1 p.m. Ovation
Drumline (2002) 1 p.m. VH1
Don Jon's Addiction (2013) 1:04 p.m. Encore
Village of the Damned (1960) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible II (2000) 2 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Alpha (2018) 2 p.m. FXX
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 2:38 p.m. Encore
Obvious Child (2014) 3 p.m. Showtime
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 3:05 p.m. HBO
Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 3:24 p.m. Starz
Open Range (2003) 4 p.m. Cinemax
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX
Cliffhanger (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation
Cape Fear (1991) 4 p.m. TMC
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 5 p.m. BBC America
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 5 p.m. TCM
Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 5:30 and 11 p.m. VH1
Frozen (2013) 6:10 p.m. Disney
Brave (2012) 7 p.m. Freeform
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 7 p.m. Paramount
Shrek (2001) 7 and 9 p.m. USA
Alvarez Kelly (1966) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Finding Forrester (2000) 8 p.m. KCET
The Goonies (1985) 8 and 10:30 p.m. AMC
A Quiet Place (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Grease (1978) 8 p.m. POP
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 8 p.m. Starz
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 p.m. TNT
Magnum Force (1973) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Tangled (2010) 9 p.m. Freeform
Doctor Strange (2016) 9 p.m. Syfy
American Hustle (2013) 10 p.m. IFC
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) 10:20 p.m. KCET
Crawl (2019) 11:10 p.m. Epix
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 11:30 p.m. Ovation
21 Jump Street (2012) 11:38 p.m. Encore