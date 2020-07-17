What's on TV Friday: 'Porgy and Bess' on 'Great Performances at the Met'

Angel Blue and Eric Owens in the Gershwins' "Porgy and Bess" on "Great Performances at the Met" on KOCE. (Ken Howard / PBS)

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians Hans Klok, Tommy Wind, Kyle Marlett, Michael Turco, Nick Lewin, Alexandria Duvivier and Ed Alonzo. 8 p.m. CW

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars The contestants compete in a stand-up comedy challenge in front of a studio audience. Sam Richardson and Jane Krakowski are guest judges in this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1

20/20 In 2017, authorities reopened the investigation into the 1983 slaying of a young Black man in Georgia, eventually charging two men. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances at the Met Eric Owens and Angel Blue portray the title characters in James Robinson's production of the Gershwins' "Porgy and Bess," the American folk opera set in 1920s Charleston, S.C., in this special edition of the fine arts series. (N) 9 p.m. KOCE

Dino Hunters Clayton returns to his ranch in Montana to hunt for quick finds at Old Faithful. Also, in Wyoming, Mike Harris and his team continue excavating their triceratops site hoping to uncover the horns. 9 p.m. Discovery

Friday Night In with the Morgans Lennie James ("The Walking Dead"), Bethany Joy Lenz and a family medicine specialist, Dr. Sharagim Kemp, are guests via video chat in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. AMC







SPORTS

MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament group stage: New England Revolution versus D.C. United, 5 p.m. ESPN; Colorado Rapids versus Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Minnesota United FC versus Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ellie Goulding performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Melba Wilson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author D.L. Hughley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Nia Long. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Washington Week Staffing shakeup in the Trump campaign; Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro's op-ed attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci; the Republican National Committee scales back convention plans due to the pandemic. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Eichner guest hosts; Amy Schumer; Jaime Harrison. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis and Mike O'Brien; Second Chance Theatre. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Simon Pegg; Ben Platt and Finneas perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS







MOVIES

The Grapes of Wrath Henry Fonda and Jane Darwell star in director John Ford's 1940 adaptation of the John Steinbeck novel about a family leaving the Oklahoma dust bowl in hopes of a better life in California. 7:15 p.m. TCM

Us Lupita Nyong'o stars as an emotionally fragile wife and mother whose vacation with her upper middle-class family is disrupted by a family of doppelgangers that seem inexplicably driven to punish the vacationers for some unknown reason in writer-director Jordan Peele's 2019 thriller. Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Evan Alex and Shahadi Wright Joseph also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Playing With Fire Andy Fickman's 2019 family comedy follows a group of California smokejumpers — firefighters who parachute into remote wildfires — as they assume responsibility for watching over three kids in the aftermath of an accident. John Cena, John Leguizamo, Judy Greer, Dennis Haysbert, and Keegan-Michael Key star. 8 p.m. Epix

Backdraft (1991) 8:07 a.m. Cinemax

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8:10 a.m. Showtime

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 10 a.m. Showtime

RoboCop (1987) 10:23 a.m., 7:15 p.m. Encore

The Rising of the Moon (1957) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Pretty Woman (1990) 11 a.m. Freeform

Interstellar (2014) 11:30 a.m. FX

Lethal Weapon (1987) 11:45 a.m. AMC

The Last Hurrah (1958) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Bad Santa (2003) 1 p.m. MTV

Coming to America (1988) 1:30 p.m. VH1

Ghost (1990) 1:40 p.m. Showtime

The Party (2017) 1:45 p.m. Epix

The Rundown (2003) 2:15 p.m. Cinemax

Cop Land (1997) 2:20 p.m. TMC

The Long Gray Line (1955) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 3 p.m. FXX

22 Jump Street (2014) 3:30 p.m. FX

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 4 p.m. IFC

Back to the Future (1985) 4 p.m. Showtime

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 4:30 p.m. Epix

How Green Was My Valley (1941) 5 p.m. TCM

Widows (2018) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax

House Party (1990) 6 p.m. BET

The Jungle Book (2016) 6 p.m. TBS

Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Freeform

Bull Durham (1988) 7 p.m. MLB

The Grapes of Wrath (1940) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) 7:30 p.m. AMC

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:45 p.m. HBO

Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America

Us (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Playing With Fire (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Blockers (2018) 8, 10 p.m. FX

John Wick (2014) 8 p.m. IFC

Waves (2019) 8 p.m. Showtime

Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TBS

Steel Magnolias (1989) 8 p.m. TMC

All the King's Men (1949) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Freeform

The Long Voyage Home (1940) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Instant Family (2018) 9:45 p.m. Epix

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) 10 p.m. TMC

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 10 p.m. TNT

Roxanne (1987) 10:02 p.m. KCET

Double Jeopardy (1999) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Gravity (2013) 11 p.m. BBC America

A Simple Plan (1998) 11:03 p.m. Encore

Something's Gotta Give (2003) 11:45 p.m. TMC







