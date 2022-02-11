What's the story behind Valentine's Day? Less about love and more of a bloodbath.

Michelle Shen, USA TODAY
·2 min read

While Valentine's Day might be associated with romantic love, the real story behind its namesake, St. Valentine, is full of bloodshed and heartbreak.

There are multiple St. Valentines in history, and the historical origins of the figure are shaky, with some believing he was a myth for worship while others believe he was a real person. The most likely historical figure of St. Valentine is Valentine de Terni, according to an article on the saint in the academic journal Repertorio de Medicina y Cirugía.

A Roman saint from the third century, Valentine de Terni was thrown into jail for secretly marrying couples against the wishes of Emperor Claudius II, who put forth an edict banning marriage for military personnel. The emperor believed that marriage would distract his military and make them less efficient on the battlefield.

His jailer, a man named Asterius, taunted Valentine de Terni about his supposed powers as a Catholic priest, saying he should make his daughter Julia, who was born blind, be able to see again. By reciting a prayer, St. Valentine restored Julia's sight. Awestruck by his powers, Asterius converted to Christianity and released religious prisoners from the jail.

An angry Emperor Claudius II then decided to behead St. Valentine and Asterius on the inauspicious date of Feb. 14, 271 A.D.

Valentine de Terni reportedly wrote a letter to Julia signed "from your Valentine," giving rise to the celebration of his martyrdom.

St. Valentine was also known for his powers for curing epilepsy, a disease involving dramatic seizures that plagued and terrified people over the centuries. Believed to be caused by demons, St. Valentine would perform exorcisms to rid people of the demons and thus cure their epilepsy.

Chapels and art all over Europe depict St. Valentine and his mystical healing powers, but St. Valentine's legacy has been enshrined as a day for people to celebrate romantic love.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Valentine's Day started with less love, more blood

