What's at stake in Zimbabwe's elections?

Zimbabweans head to the polls Wednesday for presidential and general elections that come amid a worsening economic crisis. It's tipped to be a tight race. While the opposition appears to have seduced the youth vote, the ruling party ZANU-PF still leads the polls.

There are 11 candidates running for president in polls that will also see Zimbabweans also choose lawmakers and local council leaders.

Eighty-year-old incumbent leader Emmerson Mnangagwa of the powerful ZANU-PF, is up against Nelson Chamisa, a 45-year-old lawyer and pastor who leads the opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).

Mnangagwa was hailed as a pragmatic leader shortly after taking power, but he scored only a narrow win in 2018 elections over Chamisa, who is still considered the strongest challenger to the incumbent's re-election bid.

The polls come amid a deepening economic crisis marked by high inflation. The government has been accused of closing the democratic space following the passing of the so-called Patriotic Bill, which opponents say outlaws criticism of the state.

Low expectations

ZANU-PF, whose supporters live mainly in rural areas, still has the upper hand for a number of reasons, Crisis Group expert Nicolas Delaunay told RFI.

Chamisa's opposition movement enjoys considerable support in towns and cities, yet experts have little hope to see change.

Experts fear a repeat scenario.



