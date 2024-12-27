What's at stake in the Holiday Bowl between No. 21 Syracuse and Washington State?

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord (6) passes the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Holiday Bowl is Friday, December 27, in beautiful San Diego, California.

It's a showdown between the No. 21 Syracuse Orange and the Washington State Cougars. Syracuse enters Friday's matchup with a 9-3 record, including three consecutive wins to end the regular season. However, despite having a similar record of 8-4, Washington State stumbled down the stretch with three straight losses.

So, what’s really at stake in Friday's matchup?

For the Orange, it's a chance at history. A win gives Syracuse a 10-win season. That's only happened three times in the last century, including in 2001 and 2018.

Winning the bowl game would be a significant accomplishment for the Cougars, a program that has experienced considerable change this season. Head coach Jake Dickert is no longer with the team after moving on to Wake Forest.

Additionally, starting quarterback John Mateer transferred to Oklahoma, where Washington State's former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach also went. Mateer is one of over 25 players who have left the Cougars for the transfer portal this season.

More College Fooball!

Takeaways from every 2023 college football conference championship game: Alabama shakes up entire CFP field with SEC upset

College Football Week 13 Winners and Losers: Ryan Day's 3-year nightmare, playoff stakes clear heading into championship Saturday

College Football Week 10 Winners and Losers: Folks, Alabama may be doing it again

This article originally appeared on For The Win: What's at stake in the Holiday Bowl between No. 21 Syracuse and Washington State?