What's at stake in the 2024 Military Bowl for NC State vs. East Carolina?

The 2024 Military Bowl is set for Saturday, December 28 at 5:45 p.m. ET when NC State and East Carolina will face off at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

East Carolina enters the game with a 7-5 record and is playing for its second eight-win season in three years after finishing the 2023 season with a dismal 2-10 mark. Finishing fifth in the American Athletic Conference, it's also playing in a bowl for the third time in four seasons.

This is all despite the Pirates firing coach Mike Houston following a rough start to the season, but defensive coordinator Blake Harrell took over, Michigan State transfer Katin Houser became the starting quarterback and East Carolina made the most of the rest of its season.

For NC State, a 6.5-point favorite over East Carolina, a Military Bowl win would push the Wolfpack to break .500 and finish the season at 7-6. It wasn't the best season for NC State after going 3-5 in ACC play — finishing 10th in the conference — including losses to Duke, Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

Perhaps a disadvantage for the Wolfpack, they'll be without former defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, who became Marshall's new head coach earlier this month.

