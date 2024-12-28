What's at stake in the 2024 Independence Bowl for No. 22 Army vs. Louisiana Tech?

Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily (13) runs with the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half of the the 125th Army-Navy game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-883630 ORIG FILE ID: 20241214_ams_bw1_0236.JPG

The 2024 Independence Bowl between No. 22 Army and Louisiana Tech is set for Saturday, December 28 at 9:15 p.m. ET at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana, and the Black Knights are sizable favorites in this matchup.

Per BetMGM, Army is a 17-point favorite over the Bulldogs, which makes sense considering the Black Knights are 11-2 on the season and American Athletic Conference champs. Their lone two losses so far were to Notre Dame and, most recently, Navy.

Once thought to be a long-shot College Football Playoff contender, Army didn't quite make it that far this season. But it did win 11 games for the first time since the 2018 season and only the second time ever.

Originally, the Black Knights were set to play Marshall in the Independence Bowl, but the Thundering Herd dropped out of the game because of a lack of available players after more than two dozen players entered the transfer portal. So unfortunately for Louisiana Tech, this is a very mismatched bowl.

Louisiana Tech enters this game with a 5-7 record and finished fifth in the Conference USA standings. Despite a losing record, the Bulldogs were very close to eight wins this year with three regular-season games going into overtime and ultimately ending in losses to Tulsa, New Mexico State and Jacksonville State.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: What's at stake in the 2024 Independence Bowl for No. 22 Army vs. Louisiana Tech?