What's It Really Like to Work in the 'Conjuring' House? Watch the Caretaker's Terrifying TikToks

While it's every horror fan's dream to spend the night in a haunted house, they may think twice about actually living in one.

Madison Heinzen currently works at the Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired The Conjuring franchise and uses her growing TikTok account to show off her daily routine on the spooky property.

In a "day in the life" video, Heinzen demonstrates how she gets the house ready for tours. While her tasks appear to be pretty average, the video's viral status proves just how fascinated people are with the supernatural.

RELATED: We Tried It: I Spent a Night at the Real-Life 'Conjuring' House (And Yes, I Think It's Haunted)

THE HOUSE, 24-Hour interactive live streaming event from the real-life Conjuring House, (Season 1, aired May 9-16, 2020).

Dark Zone Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

A clip of Heinzen getting out of bed kicks off the mini vlog, along with text that says "Day in the life: Working at the Conjuring House."

Peaceful music plays in the background as the video pans to a TV with multiple screens of security footage. "So the first thing I do when I get up is I usually check the security cameras over," Heinzen narrates.

Madison Heinzen works in famous Conjuring House

@madison.heinzen207/TikTok

She then heads into the main portion of the house where a few Ouija boards can be seen resting above the fireplace. "I always make sure to greet the house in the morning," she explains. "I don't know why, it's just something I've always done."

After doing a sweep of the house, she details her daily cleaning routine which "usually consists of taking all the sheets off the bed, along with vacuuming and mopping up all of the floors."

Madison Heinzen works in famous Conjuring House

@madison.heinzen207/TikTok

The video concludes with her taking inventory of the house's merchandise and making sure everything is stocked for the day's tours.

RELATED: The Real 'The Conjuring' House Sells for Above Asking at $1.5 Million — See the Spooky Inside!

Despite the routine nature of the video, her followers were quick to comment on the house's creepy vibe. One user wrote, "Not Anabelle just casually sitting there💀," in reference to the doll that inspired the possessed Annabelle series.

Story continues

Another user commented, "You are the bravest person I know," while a few others questioned how she is able to sleep there at night.

In her other videos, Heinzen gets into more chilling details of her experience at the house, including the time she appears to have caught a ghost on camera in the basement.

Heinzen and her family used to own the house before selling it this past May, but the paranormal enthusiast still works as a caretaker on the property and often stays overnight, as seen in her videos.

RELATED: WATCH: 'The Conjuring' 's Perron Family Returns to the Real House for a Live Halloween Event

Madison Heinzen works in famous Conjuring House

@madison.heinzen207/TikTok

Originally built in 1736, the property lies in Burrillville, Rhode Island and offers tours and overnight stays for those who want to spend a chilling night of ghost hunting.

It was made famous after the 2013 release of The Conjuring, which followed the true events of paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren as they investigate the haunting of the Perron family – who actually lived on the property during the 1970s.

Andrea, one of four daughters in the Perron family, wrote a memoir called House of Darkness House of Light, which revealed all of the chilling events that occurred on the property. As PEOPLE previously reported, one of the scariest experiences in the old farmhouse involved a séance with her mother and the Warrens.

Madison Heinzen works in famous Conjuring House

@madison.heinzen207/TikTok

"We were all scared to death and scarred for life. My mother was attacked (some say possessed) by an entity. [Her] chair began to levitate and then within a split second, she was thrown from the dining room to the parlor," she recalled.

PEOPLE's own Julie Jordan wrote that she believed that the space appeared to be haunted after spending a night investigating the house's paranormal activity.

"Around 11 p.m., we started our investigation in the library and turned off all the lights. Within minutes a nearby motion detector was triggered repeatedly for no apparent reason. There were also loud creaks in the living room as if someone was walking by," Jordan wrote in a first-person story last year.