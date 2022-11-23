What's real in 'Welcome to Chippendales': From tearaway pants to tragic Playmate Dorothy Stratten

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·4 min read

There are wild, even sinister surprises revealed once you rip off the cover story of the famed Chippendales dancers.

Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales," an eight-part drama (first two episodes now streaming; then weekly on Tuesdays) unveils toxic jealousy, arson and even murder unleashed by the culture-changing male revue renowned for those breakaway trousers.

"It's shocking and wild that one story has all this unpredictable, bonkers stuff," says Kumail Nanjiani, 43, who portrays Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee, the buttoned-up founder of the male revue that spawned a 1980s cultural phenomenon. "This series is about the fantasy versus the reality of the American dream, and what happens when those bump up against each other. There's a lot of bad stuff here."

Banerjee's rise, fall and clashes with his choreographer, Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus") are based on K. Scot Macdonald's 2014 book, "Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders."

The shocking truths (and fiction) in early episodes:

Steve (Kumail Nanjiani) works with Emmy-winning producer Nick (Murray Bartlett) in &quot;Welcome to Chippendales.&quot;
Steve (Kumail Nanjiani) works with Emmy-winning producer Nick (Murray Bartlett) in "Welcome to Chippendales."

Chippendales started as Destiny II backgammon club

"Welcome to Chippendales" correctly shows the Hugh Hefner-idolizing Banerjee putting his savings into what he hoped would be a high-end backgammon club in 1975. The name was the head-scratching "Destiny II."

"That's really what it was called. Steve wanted people to think that his first club was so successful he had to have a sequel to it," says Nanjiani. "Like, it doesn't make sense, but it really does make sense."

The club struggled, even with patron-luring schemes such as female mud wrestling, oyster-eating contests and disco dancing before Banerjee renamed it Chippendales and launched "Male Exotic Dance Night for Ladies Only" in 1978. No male customers were allowed.

The club featured a new sign in Old English script befitting its namesake, the 18th-century English master cabinet and furniture maker Thomas Chippendale. Banerjee recruited the muscular dancers who had to be 6-foot tall, have long hair and "no body hair, especially any that would show around a G-string," according to "Deadly Dance."

Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten suggested the Chippendales collars and cuffs

Promoter Paul Snider (Dan Stevens) stopped by Destiny II randomly after experiencing car trouble and began working with Banerjee as a promoter and Chippendales emcee. Snider was married to model Dorothy Stratten (Nicola Peltz Beckham), who later reigned as the 1980 Playboy Playmate of the Year.

Stratten has been given credit for suggesting the dancers don the same white cuffs, collars and bowties worn by the "bunnies" at Playboy Clubs, most recently in the documentary TV series "Secrets of the Chippendales Murders."

"Dorothy Stratten suggested the Playboy Bunny look to Steve Banerjee, and he immediately loved the idea," says "Welcome to Chippendales" executive producer Robert Siegel. The look became the faux-classy trademark for the male dancers.

Stratten became estranged from Snider, an abusive husband, and began pursuing a promising acting career, suggested by a chance meeting with director Peter Bogdanovich in the series. She was just 20 and had finished production on her first major film, Bogdanovich's '"They All Laughed," when Snider murdered her with a shotgun in the Los Angeles home they shared on August 14, 1980. Snider then turned the gun on himself.

Stratten's tragic story has been told onscreen in 1981's "Death of a Centerfold" (she was played by Jamie Lee Curtis) and in 1983's "Star 80" (Mariel Hemingway).

&quot;Welcome to Chippendales&quot; features a major unveiling, tearaway pants with Bruce (Max Teboul), Tony (Kevin Mylrea), Danny (Daxton Bloomquist), Richie (Michael Graceffa) and CJ (Justin Wilson).
"Welcome to Chippendales" features a major unveiling, tearaway pants with Bruce (Max Teboul), Tony (Kevin Mylrea), Danny (Daxton Bloomquist), Richie (Michael Graceffa) and CJ (Justin Wilson).

Tearaway pants became Chippendales' trademark, but not by Denise

In the series, the novel tearaway pants concept for the strippers is the brainchild of designer and superfan Denise (Juliette Lewis). Denise is actually a fictional, composite character inserted for story reasons.

As for the origin of the tearaway pants, also used by NBA players to instantly bypass shoes for pants removal, that's not clear. But Chippendales dancers immortalized them.

"I love the tearaway pants, and when you first see the audience's reaction to them here, it's really exciting," says Nanjiani.

Denise (Juliette Lewis) is a fictional character in &quot;Chippendales>&quot;
Denise (Juliette Lewis) is a fictional character in "Chippendales>"

Today's touring Chippendales troupes and the Las Vegas headquarters stopped using the pants in 2014.

"Fashion changed and we changed; tearaway pants aren't cool or sexy anymore," says Chippendales publicist Michael Caprio. "Our dancers use tearaway tank tops and tearaway booty shorts, and they have the same effect. The crowds go wild."

Nick De Noia won Emmys for children's TV before Chippendales

According to "Deadly Dance," Banerjee recruited the director and choreographer De Noia, who won two Emmys for his NBC children's series, "Unicorn Tales."  De Noia was gay, and divorced from actress Jennifer O'Neill, the star of "Summer of '42," as the series makes clear.

With his choreography skills, De Noia transformed the dancers' routines and eventually became the face of the franchise. His 1987 murder is explored in future "Welcome to Chippendales" episodes. But Banerjee's simmering jealousy, even as Chippendales becomes a greater success than he ever dreamed, is already apparent.

"Ultimately, the show is about how you have to find the things that make you happy or satisfy you within yourself," says Nanjiani. "Otherwise, you will go down a dark path."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact-checking 'Welcome to Chippendales': Truth beneath tearaway pants

Latest Stories

  • Sue Cleaver screams with delight as she's voted off I'm a Celebrity

    On Monday 21 November, actor Sue Cleaver became the third casualty of the season, appearing joyous as she was told she would be leaving the camp.Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Seann Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.Ex-footballer Jill Scott also got a cockroach stuck in her ear. “It’s in my brain!” she cried. Ouch.I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, ITV

  • Albanian flooding hits villages hard

    STORY: At least two people have died in Albania since flooding caused by heavy rains began to strike over the weekend.Albania's police service said on Monday (November 21) a father and son died after their car was swept into a flooded river.In the village of Kuc, 56-year-old Gezim Hasllani tried to feed his cows as rain continued to fall."Thank God we managed to save our livestock and our children," Hasllani said, adding the family's household appliances had suffered damage due to floodwater entering the house.But the biggest problem Hasllani now faces is how to keep his animals fed through the winter, as their feed was also damaged by the water. 'Everything is destroyed', he said.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the slumping Sabres. The winger had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as Toronto defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend its Atlantic Division rival's losing run to eight. "Just doing me, like usual," said Marner, who had points in 13 straight outings last season. "Trying to buzz out there, trying to be the best I can be. "Lucky enough

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Argos head coach Dinwiddie not banking on McManis suiting up for Argos

    REGINA — Barring an act of God, Ryan Dinwiddie isn't planning on linebacker Wynton McManis playing in Sunday's Grey Cup game. McManis, who had a team-high 88 tackles this season, suffered a torn bicep in Toronto's 34-27 East Division final win last weekend over the Montreal Alouettes. The Argonauts take on the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL championship game at Mosaic Stadium. "We were holding out hope he could play Sunday (but) it's not looking that way," Dinwiddie

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday for their third straight win. Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip after a 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins. “A little bit hard for me. A

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Why Senators haven't taken their expected step forward

    The Senators looked to be one of the NHL's most improved teams this offseason, but the results haven't been there.

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac