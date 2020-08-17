What's real, what isn't? Dickey Betts reveals the real Allman Brothers stories behind ‘Almost Famous’

Relaxing at home on Little Sarasota Bay, Florida, Dickey Betts laughs when asked what it was like to be a rock star in 1973.

“Well, I don’t know,” he says. “It kind of came on so gradually I didn’t notice it. I’d been working for years before that, you know? It was nice having big crowds and all.” Betts pauses for a moment, then adds, “It sure was a lot of fun.”

The Allman Brothers were one of the biggest, best and hardest partying bands in America in 1973 when a 16-year-old Cameron Crowe joined them on tour that summer to write a Rolling Stone cover story. Crowe would later emerge as a top Hollywood filmmaker and following his blockbuster “Jerry Maguire” made the semi-autobiographical “Almost Famous,” which celebrates its 20th anniversary in September. Largely based on Crowe’s experiences on the road with the Allman Brothers – as well as other bands he interviewed on tour during that period, including Led Zeppelin and The Eagles – the film tells the fun, often poignant tale of a young journalist trying to complete a profile of the fictitious rock band Stillwater for Rolling Stone.

“Almost Famous” earned Crowe an Academy Award for his original screenplay and remains a beloved cult classic. While Kate Hudson and Frances McDormand each earned Oscar nominations for best supporting actress, the film’s top-billed star is Billy Crudup, who plays Russell Hammond, the long-haired, mustachioed guitarist for Stillwater. Crudup’s resemblance to Betts is unmistakable. “Crudup’s look, and much more, is a tribute to Dickey,” Crowe told Rolling Stone in 2017. “Dickey seemed like a quiet guy with a huge amount of soul, possible danger and playful recklessness behind his eyes. He was a huge presence.”

View photos The Allman Brothers Band's lead guitarist, slide guitarist and singer Dickey Betts, far right, and, from left, keyboardist Chuck Leavell; drummers Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson, bottom, and Butch Trucks; keyboardist, rhythm guitarist and singer Gregg Allman; and bassist Lamar Williams. This was the Allman Brothers Band's lineup from November 1972 to May 1976. More

That time Cameron Crowe went on the road with the Allman Brothers

By late 1972, Betts had emerged as the Allman Brothers’ leader following the premature deaths of Gregg Allman’s older sibling Duane Allman and Berry Oakley, both killed in eerily similar motorcycle accidents about a year apart. After having largely completed their new album “Brothers and Sisters,” the Allman Brothers returned to the road in early ’73 with a new lineup and new fans, having graduated from playing clubs and theaters to sports arenas and stadiums.

The album spent five weeks at No. 1 and produced the chart-topping single “Ramblin’ Man,” written and sung by Betts.

At the height of their popularity, the Allman Brothers Band was approached about having Crowe join them on the road to write a profile. Problem was, the Allman Brothers weren’t on speaking terms with Rolling Stone after disagreements over a piece published a few weeks after Duane Allman’s death in ’71.

“We had some bad experiences with Rolling Stone,” Betts, 76, says. “So the band was really gun shy about having anyone come on the road with us.

Betts, who had been interviewed by Crowe previously, vouched for him. “And it turned out, he did a good article on us.”

Gregg Allman's best quotes: On fame, addiction and living a colorful life

Almost real? 'Almost Famous' hits theaters

Flash forward to 2000, after Betts' bitter, highly publicized split with the Allman Brothers Band. He rarely goes to movies, but his wife Donna reads about one she thinks they might enjoy, and so they go and see “Almost Famous.” During the opening credits, the camera offers a glimpse of an Allman Brothers Band ticket stub from a show held in Crowe’s hometown of San Diego at the Sports Arena on Aug. 5, 1972. But, it’s not until 20 minutes later that Betts really takes notice: When Billy Crudup walks onscreen as Russell Hammond, the lead guitarist of the band Stillwater and the rock star who becomes closest with William Miller (played by Patrick Fugit), the rock writer based on a teenage Crowe.

Story continues