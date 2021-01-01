What's playing at the drive-in: 'Promising Young Woman' and more
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here's our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We'll update as new titles and showtimes are added.
Arena Cinelounge Drive-in
Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood
$40 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com
"Promising Young Woman," 8 p.m. Jan. 4-6
"Wonder Woman 1984," 4:50 and 7:25 p.m. Jan. 1, 7:25 p.m. Jan. 2, 4:50 and 7:25 p.m. Jan. 3, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 4-6, 4:50 and 7:25 p.m. Jan. 7
Drive-in at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com
"Happy Feet," 6 p.m. Jan. 8
"Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," 6 p.m. Jan. 15
"Uncle Buck," 6 p.m. Jan. 29
"Lady and the Tramp," 7 p.m. Feb. 5
"The Notebook," 7 p.m. Feb. 12
"The Parent Trap" (1998), 7 p.m. Feb. 19
"Ghost," 7 p.m. Feb. 26
Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-in Theatre
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
"Hairspray" (2007), 5:30 p.m. Jan. 1
"La La Land," 8:30 p.m. Jan. 1
"Sleepless in Seattle," 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2
"Forrest Gump," 8:30 p.m. Jan. 2
"Pretty in Pink," 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10
"Sixteen Candles," 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10
"Pitch Perfect," 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17
"Rent," 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17
"Mean Girls," 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24
"Clueless," 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24
"The Hunger Games," 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1," 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2," 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31
Legion Drive-in
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
"Wonder Woman 1984," 7 p.m. Jan. 1-4 and 6
Marx Brothers double bill: "Duck Soup" with "Horse Feathers," 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5
Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema
Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena
$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com
"Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," 5:30 p.m. Jan. 1-3
"Lost in Translation," 8:15 p.m. Jan. 1-3
Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre
10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair
$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com
"The Croods: A New Age," 6:30 p.m. Jan. 1-3
"Monster Hunter," 8:15 p.m. Jan. 1-3
"News of the World," 7:30 p.m. Jan. 1-3
"Wonder Woman 1984," 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 1-3
Paramount Drive-in Theatres
7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount
$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com
"The Croods: A New Age," 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and 5
"Fatale," 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and 5
"Wonder Woman 1984," 7 p.m. Jan. 1, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 2, 7 p.m. Jan. 4, 6-7
Regency Theatres' the Plant Drive-in
7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys
$30 per car; regencymovies.com
"Wonder Woman 1984," 5:15 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 1-7
Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-in
Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica
$30-$45; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
"The Greatest Showman," 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4
"Aladdin" (1992), 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5
"Casablanca," 8 p.m. Jan. 5
"Sonic the Hedgehog," 5:15 p.m. Jan. 6
"The Princess Bride," 8 p.m. Jan. 6
"Ratatouille," 5:15 p.m. Jan. 7
"Dirty Dancing," 8 p.m. Jan. 7
"Shrek," 5:15 p.m. Jan. 8
"Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse," 5:15 p.m. Jan. 9
"Black Panther," 8:15 p.m. Jan. 9
"The Little Mermaid," 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10
"Breakfast at Tiffany's," 8 p.m. Jan. 10
Rubidoux Drive-in
3770 Opal St., Riverside
$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com
"The Croods: A New Age," 6 p.m. Jan. 1-7
"Monster Hunter," 7:55 p.m. Jan. 1-7
"Wonder Woman 1984," 6:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 1-7
Van Buren Drive-in Theatre
3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside
$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com
"The Croods: A New Age," 6:15 p.m. Jan. 1-4
"Monster Hunter," 8:15 p.m. Jan. 1-4
"Wonder Woman 1984," 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. Jan. 1-4
Vineland Drive-in Theatre
443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry
$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com
"Monster Hunter," 5 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 2-3, 5 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 5 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 6
"Paul Blart: Mall Cop," 5 p.m. Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, 5 p.m. Jan. 5, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 6
"Pineapple Express," 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 3, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4 , 5 p.m. Jan. 5, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 6
"Pinocchio" (2020), 7:30 p.m. Jan. 1, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 3, 5 p.m. Jan. 4 and 6
"Rudy," 5 p.m. Jan. 2
"Shadow in the Cloud," 5 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 2-3, 5 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 5 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 6
"Step Brothers," 5 p.m. Jan. 1, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 2, 5 p.m. Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 5 p.m. Jan. 6
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.