What's playing at the drive-in: 'The Broken Hearts Gallery,' 'Tenet' and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here's our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you — we'll update as new titles and showtimes for this week are added:
Cinemauto
Parking lot, 713 N. Hill St., Chinatown, downtown L.A.
$60-$160 (includes meal options). cinemauto.net
“Selena” plus selected short films and videos, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 18-19
Drive-in at the Park/Castaic
Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic
$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com
"Dirty Dancing," 8:20 p.m. Sept. 18-19
"Men in Black," 8:20 p.m. Sept. 25
"Black Panther," 8:20 p.m. Sept. 25
Drive-in at the Park/L.A. County District 2
Various locations, L.A.
Free; advance reservations required. driveinatthepark.com
"Black Panther," 7 p.m. Sept. 26 (Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall)
"Remember the Titans," 7 p.m. Oct. 2 (Kenneth Hahn Park)
"Moana," 7 p.m. Oct. 3 (Magic Johnson Park)
Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema
Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena
$25, $30 per car. eventbrite.com
"La Bamba," 8 p.m. Sept. 18
"Selena," 8 p.m. Sept. 19-20
"Grease," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25
"La La Land," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25
"Beetlejuice," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-3
"The Nightmare Before Christmas," 7 p.m. Oct. 16-17
"A Nightmare on Elm Street," 10 p.m. Oct 16-17
"8th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival," 7 p.m. Oct. 22
"Halloween" (1978), 7 p.m. Oct. 30-31
Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre
10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair
$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com
"The Broken Hearts Gallery," 8 p.m. Sept. 17; 9:25 p.m. Sept. 18-21
"Deadpool," 10:05 p.m. Sept. 17; 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18-21
“The New Mutants,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Sept 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21
"Stage Mother," 10:20 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 11:40 p.m. Sept. 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept 20-21
"Tenet," 8, 8:30, 11 and 11:30 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:39, 8:15, 10:45 and 11:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19; 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21
Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com
"Despicable Me," 7 p.m. Sept. 17
"My Big Fat Greek Wedding," 7 p.m. Sept 19
"The Rocky Horror Picture Show," 8 p.m. Sept. 23
"The Big Lebowski," 7 p.m. Sept. 29
"Pretty Woman," 7 p.m. Sept. 30
"Jerry Maguire," 7 p.m. Oct. 1
Paramount Drive-In Theatres
7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount
$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com
"The Broken Hearts Gallery," 8:10 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:50 p.m. Sept. 18-24
“The New Mutants,” 11 p.m. Sept. 18
"Tenet," 7:50 and 11:20 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:40, 10:40 and 11:10 p.m. Sept. 18-24
Poolside Cinema at the Fairmont Miramar
101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
Free with dinner at Fig restaurant; food and drink minimums apply. fairmont.com/santa-monica/activities/poolside-cinema/
“How to Train Your Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10
“Cheaper by the Dozen,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17
“Little Rascals,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24
Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán
1615 Vine St., Hollywood
$30 per person; reservations required. themontalban.com
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," 8:15 p.m. Sept. 17
"La La Land," 8:15 p.m. Sept. 18
"Pulp Fiction," 8:05 p.m. Sept. 19
Regency Theatres' The Plant Drive-in
7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys
$30 per car; regencymovies.com
"The Matrix," 8 p.m. Sept. 17
"The Dark Knight," 8 p.m. Sept. 18-19
"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," 8 p.m. Sep. 20
Rubidoux Drive-In
3770 Opal St., Riverside
$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com
"The Broken Hearts Gallery," 8 p.m. Sept. 17; 9:25 p.m. Sept. 18-24
"Deadpool," 9:55 p.m. Sept. 17; 9:25 p.m. Sept. 18-24
“The New Mutants,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 11:35 p.m. Sept. 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-24
"No Escape," 7:30 and 11:35 p.m. Sept 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-24
"Tenet," 8 and 10:50 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 10:20 p.m. Sept. 18-24
“Unhinged,” 10:10 p.m. Sept. 17
Sagebrush Cantina Movie Night
Sagebrush Cantina, 23527 Calabasas Road, Calabasas
$25 per car (maximum five people per car), plus $15 food and drink minimum per car; advance purchase required. sagebrushcantina.com
"The Sandlot," 8 p.m. Sept. 23
San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-in Nights
Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks
$20-$95; ages 3 and under free; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com
"Pet Sematary" (1989), 10 p.m. Oct. 16
"Child's Play" (1988), 10 p.m. Oct. 17
"Poltergeist" (1982), 10 p.m. Oct. 23
Secret Movie Club/Downtown L.A.
Parking lot, 1027S. Los Angeles St., downtown L.A.
$23-$37; advance tickets required. secretmovieclub.com
"Tron" with "The Last Starfighter," 7:45 p.m. Sept. 17
"The Who's Tommy" with "Pink Floyd's The Wall," Sept. 24
Secret Movie Club/Glendale
Sears Parking Lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale
$23-$37; advance tickets required. secretmovieclub.com
"Grease" with "Dirty Dancing," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19
"Purple Rain" with "La La Land," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19
"Beauty and the Beast" (1991), 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20
Sony Pictures Drive-in Experience
3933-3969 Madison Ave., Culver City
$16:50 per car; advance tickets required. sonypictures.com/drivein
"The Karate Kid" (1984), 8 p.m. Sept. 17
"Rent," 8 p.m. Sept. 18
"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," 8 p.m. Sept. 19
Starlite Movies
Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall, Brea
$35 per car; advance purchase required. starlitemovienight.com
“Mean Girls,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17
“Jurassic Park,” 8 p.m. Sept. 18
“Sonic the Hedgehog,” 8 p.m. Sept. 19
“Grease,” 8 p.m. Sept. 20
Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$25 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com
"The Dark Divide," 7 p.m. Sept. 17
"Ava," 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24
"12 Hour Shift," 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1
"Shrek 2," 6 p.m. Oct. 2
"She Is the Ocean," 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8
"Ghostbusters" (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 10
"A Nightmare on Elm Street," 7 p.m. Oct. 29
"Ratatouille," 6 p.m. Nov. 14
"The Polar Express," 6 p.m. Dec. 11
The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-In
The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood
$56.25 per car. loop1tickets.com
“Kiss the Ground,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17
“Blowup,” 8 p.m. Sept. 18
“Dead Calm,” 8 p.m. Sept. 19
“The Big Sleep” with “Double Indemnity,” 8 p.m. Sept. 25
“Truck Turner,” 8 p.m. Sept. 26
“Burn!,” 8 p.m. Oct. 2
“Breathless” (1983), 8 p.m. Oct. 3
“The Long Goodbye,” 8 p.m. Oct. 9
“The Man Who Fell to Earth,” 8 p.m. Oct. 10
"Dawn of the Dead" (1978), 8 p.m. Oct. 16
"The Hills Have Eyes" (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 23
"Halloween" (1978), 8 p.m. Oct. 24
"Suspiria" (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 29
"An American Werewolf in London," 8 p.m. Oct. 30
"Young Frankenstein" with "Dead Alive," 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Van Buren Drive-In Theatre
3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside
$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com
"The Broken Hearts Gallery," 8 p.m. Sept. 17
"Deadpool," 10:15 p.m. Sept. 17; 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18-21
“The New Mutants,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and midnight Sept. 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21
"No Escape," 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Sept. 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21
"Tenet," 8 and 11 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Sept. 18-21
“Unhinged,” 10:15 p.m. Sept. 17
Vineland Drive-In Theatre
443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry
$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com
"Alone," 7:45 p.m. Sept. 18; 11 p.m. Sept. 19; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 20; 10:45 p.m. Sept. 21; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 22; 10:45 p.m. Sept. 23
“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 7:45 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 17; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18; 7:45 and 11 p.m. Sept. 19; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20; 7:45 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 21; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22; 7:45 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 23
"The Broken Hearts Gallery," 7:45 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18; 11 p.m. Sept. 19; 7:45 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20; 7:45 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 21; 7:45 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22; 0:45 p.m. Sept. 23
"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," 7:45 p.m. Sept. 19, 23
"Cut Throat City," 10:45 p.m. Sept. 17
“The Eight Hundred,” 7:45 and 10:45 p.m. Sept. 17; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 19; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20; 7:45 p.m. Sept 21; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 23
"The Nest," 7:45 p.m. Sept. 18, 20, 22;
"No Escape," 7:45 p.m. Sept. 18; 11 p.m. Sept. 19; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 21; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22; 10:45 p.m. Sept. 23
“Unhinged,” 7:45 p.m. Sept. 17; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 19; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 20; 10:45 p.m. Sept. 21; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 22; 7:45 p.m. Sept. 23
Yeti Film Tour: Drive-In Edition
Parking lot, 818 James M. Wood Blvd., downtown L.A.
$30-$60; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
Selected outdoor-adventure documentaries, 8 p.m.