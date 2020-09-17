What's playing at the drive-in: 'The Broken Hearts Gallery,' 'Tenet' and more

Geraldine Viswanathan and Dacre Montgomery in "The Broken Hearts Gallery." (George Kraychyk / Columbia Tristar)

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here's our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you — we'll update as new titles and showtimes for this week are added:

Cinemauto



Parking lot, 713 N. Hill St., Chinatown, downtown L.A.



$60-$160 (includes meal options). cinemauto.net









“Selena” plus selected short films and videos, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 18-19

Drive-in at the Park/Castaic



Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic



$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com









"Dirty Dancing," 8:20 p.m. Sept. 18-19



"Men in Black," 8:20 p.m. Sept. 25



"Black Panther," 8:20 p.m. Sept. 25









Drive-in at the Park/L.A. County District 2



Various locations, L.A.



Free; advance reservations required. driveinatthepark.com









"Black Panther," 7 p.m. Sept. 26 (Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall)



"Remember the Titans," 7 p.m. Oct. 2 (Kenneth Hahn Park)



"Moana," 7 p.m. Oct. 3 (Magic Johnson Park)









Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema



Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena



$25, $30 per car. eventbrite.com









"La Bamba," 8 p.m. Sept. 18



"Selena," 8 p.m. Sept. 19-20



"Grease," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25



"La La Land," 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25



"Beetlejuice," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-3



"The Nightmare Before Christmas," 7 p.m. Oct. 16-17



"A Nightmare on Elm Street," 10 p.m. Oct 16-17



"8th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival," 7 p.m. Oct. 22



"Halloween" (1978), 7 p.m. Oct. 30-31

































Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre



10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair



$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com









"The Broken Hearts Gallery," 8 p.m. Sept. 17; 9:25 p.m. Sept. 18-21



"Deadpool," 10:05 p.m. Sept. 17; 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18-21



“The New Mutants,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Sept 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21



"Stage Mother," 10:20 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 11:40 p.m. Sept. 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept 20-21



"Tenet," 8, 8:30, 11 and 11:30 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:39, 8:15, 10:45 and 11:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19; 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21

















Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema



Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura



$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com









"Despicable Me," 7 p.m. Sept. 17



"My Big Fat Greek Wedding," 7 p.m. Sept 19



"The Rocky Horror Picture Show," 8 p.m. Sept. 23



"The Big Lebowski," 7 p.m. Sept. 29



"Pretty Woman," 7 p.m. Sept. 30



"Jerry Maguire," 7 p.m. Oct. 1





















Paramount Drive-In Theatres



7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount



$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com









"The Broken Hearts Gallery," 8:10 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:50 p.m. Sept. 18-24



“The New Mutants,” 11 p.m. Sept. 18



"Tenet," 7:50 and 11:20 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:40, 10:40 and 11:10 p.m. Sept. 18-24









Poolside Cinema at the Fairmont Miramar



101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica



Free with dinner at Fig restaurant; food and drink minimums apply. fairmont.com/santa-monica/activities/poolside-cinema/









“How to Train Your Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10



“Cheaper by the Dozen,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17



“Little Rascals,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24









Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán



1615 Vine St., Hollywood



$30 per person; reservations required. themontalban.com









"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," 8:15 p.m. Sept. 17



"La La Land," 8:15 p.m. Sept. 18



"Pulp Fiction," 8:05 p.m. Sept. 19









Regency Theatres' The Plant Drive-in



7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys



$30 per car; regencymovies.com









"The Matrix," 8 p.m. Sept. 17



"The Dark Knight," 8 p.m. Sept. 18-19



"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," 8 p.m. Sep. 20









Rubidoux Drive-In



3770 Opal St., Riverside



$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com









"The Broken Hearts Gallery," 8 p.m. Sept. 17; 9:25 p.m. Sept. 18-24



"Deadpool," 9:55 p.m. Sept. 17; 9:25 p.m. Sept. 18-24



“The New Mutants,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 11:35 p.m. Sept. 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-24



"No Escape," 7:30 and 11:35 p.m. Sept 18-19; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-24



"Tenet," 8 and 10:50 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 and 10:20 p.m. Sept. 18-24



“Unhinged,” 10:10 p.m. Sept. 17





















Sagebrush Cantina Movie Night



Sagebrush Cantina, 23527 Calabasas Road, Calabasas



$25 per car (maximum five people per car), plus $15 food and drink minimum per car; advance purchase required. sagebrushcantina.com









"The Sandlot," 8 p.m. Sept. 23

San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-in Nights



Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks



$20-$95; ages 3 and under free; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com









