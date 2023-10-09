What's open and what's closed in Windsor for Thanksgiving Monday

Many municipal services will not be operating on the holiday Monday. (CBC - image credit)

Thanksgiving means that many Windsorites are getting a holiday Monday to relax and eat turkey leftovers.

According to officials, City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Oct. 9 in accordance with the Thanksgiving celebration. The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 16. The 311 Customer Contact Centre will also be closed, but the 211 services remain available.

Garbage bins await pickup in Windsor.

Garbage bins await pickup in Windsor. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

There will also be no residential garbage services that day. Services will be delayed a day and officials advise that Windsorites refer to the 2023-2024 Waste Collection Calendar, the Recycle Coach App or visit the Collection Schedule page for more information. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

The public drop-off and household chemical waste depots at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed, and community and customer care centres and arenas will also be closed. This also includes WFCU Centre Community Pool, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Pool and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

The building sign at Windsor Public Library's Central Branch. Photographed Aug. 31, 2023.

The building sign at Windsor Public Library's Central Branch. (Dalson Chen)

Windsor Public Library, Adventure Bay Family Water Park and the Windsor museums are also closed.

Parking enforcement offices are also closed, and officials advise that residents can make their payments online.

Meanwhile, the Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and launch ramps will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub will be operating from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Transit Windsor buses are operating on the holiday schedule and the customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Both the Tecumseh and Devonshire malls are closed.