What's open, what's closed and how to observe Remembrance Day in Windsor
Members of the public are invited to attend the City of Windsor's Remembrance Day service Friday morning.
The outdoor commemoration service will take place at the cenotaph at City Hall Square at 11 a.m. ET.
Those who are uncomfortable attending the in-person gathering but wish to take part can watch the broadcast live on television on the City of Windsor's Facebook page.
The Old Riverside section of Wyandotte Street East is also displaying street banners showing the names, dates and commemorations about some veterans with connections to Windsor.
Those were unveiled in September and will be displayed until November next year.
CBC News will be marking Remembrance Day on Friday with special coverage from Ottawa, starting at 10 a.m. ET. Find all the details are here.
What's closed
Windsor Public Library.
311 Customer Contact Centre.
Adventure Bay Family Water Park.
Service Canada and ServiceOntario Centres.
Banks.
Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail.
Garbage and recycling pick-up will proceed as usual.
What's open
Devonshire and Tecumseh Malls are open for regular hours.
LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed Friday morning but will open at noon.
Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots.
City busses operate on the weekday schedule.
City community centres and arenas.
H4 program.
Indoor pools at WFCU centre, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex and Windsor Internationa Aquatic and Training Centre.
Chimczuk Museum and Francois Baby House are open with free admission.
The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours.