What's open, what's closed and how to observe Remembrance Day in Windsor

A member of the military stands vigil at the Windsor, Ont., cenotaph during a ceremony. (Jason Viau/CBC - image credit)

Members of the public are invited to attend the City of Windsor's Remembrance Day service Friday morning.

The outdoor commemoration service will take place at the cenotaph at City Hall Square at 11 a.m. ET.

Those who are uncomfortable attending the in-person gathering but wish to take part can watch the broadcast live on television on the City of Windsor's Facebook page.

The Old Riverside section of Wyandotte Street East is also displaying street banners showing the names, dates and commemorations about some veterans with connections to Windsor.

Those were unveiled in September and will be displayed until November next year.

CBC News will be marking Remembrance Day on Friday with special coverage from Ottawa, starting at 10 a.m. ET. Find all the details are here.

What's closed

Windsor Public Library.

311 Customer Contact Centre.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park.

Service Canada and ServiceOntario Centres.

Banks.

Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail.

Garbage and recycling pick-up will proceed as usual.

What's open