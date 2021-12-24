What's open, what's closed for Christmas weekend 2021 in Halifax
Here's a list of what's open and closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the holiday Monday in the Halifax area in 2021:
Groceries
Gateway Meat Market will be closed Christmas Day, open 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.
Sobeys will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Atlantic Superstore will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market will be closed Christmas and Boxing Day, reopening Saturday, Jan. 8.
Costco will be closed.
Walmart will be closed.
Liquor and beer
Bishop's Cellar will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Malls
The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square, Dartmouth Crossing and Sunnyside Mall are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Public Services
Waste collection
The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
The household special waste depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on Christmas Day, reopening on Jan. 8.
There will be no impacts to garbage, organics or recyclable collection services during the holidays.
All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries are closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Dec. 27-28.
Transit
Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday service (Sunday) schedules on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
No ferries will be running on Christmas Day, but are back to holiday service on Boxing Day.
Recreation facilities
Emera Oval
Parking
On-street parking will be free on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Dec. 27-28 but drivers must follow other signage, like accessible parking and no-stopping areas.
Residents are reminded that parking is free on weekdays after 6 p.m. AT, and on weekends and holidays.
All post offices will be closed. There is no collection or delivery of mail.
Post offices may also be closed on Dec. 27-28 in lieu of the weekend holidays.
Customer service
The 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on Christmas Day but will still take urgent calls about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.
The three customer service centres will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
