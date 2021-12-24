What's open, what's closed for Christmas weekend 2021 in Halifax

Some locations may not open on Monday and Tuesday in lieu of the weekend holidays. (Shutterstock - image credit)
Here's a list of what's open and closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the holiday Monday in the Halifax area in 2021:

Groceries

  • Gateway Meat Market will be closed Christmas Day, open 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

  • Sobeys will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

  • Atlantic Superstore will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

  • Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market will be closed Christmas and Boxing Day, reopening Saturday, Jan. 8.

  • Costco will be closed.

  • Walmart will be closed.

Liquor and beer

  • Bishop's Cellar will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Malls

  • The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square, Dartmouth Crossing and Sunnyside Mall are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Public Services

Waste collection

  • The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

  • The household special waste depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on Christmas Day, reopening on Jan. 8.

  • There will be no impacts to garbage, organics or recyclable collection services during the holidays.

Halifax Public Libraries

  • All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries are closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Dec. 27-28.

Transit

  • Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday service (Sunday) schedules on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

  • No ferries will be running on Christmas Day, but are back to holiday service on Boxing Day.

Recreation facilities

Emera Oval

Parking

  • On-street parking will be free on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Dec. 27-28 but drivers must follow other signage, like accessible parking and no-stopping areas.

  • Residents are reminded that parking is free on weekdays after 6 p.m. AT, and on weekends and holidays.

Canada Post

  • All post offices will be closed. There is no collection or delivery of mail.

  • Post offices may also be closed on Dec. 27-28 in lieu of the weekend holidays.

Customer service

  • The 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on Christmas Day but will still take urgent calls about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.

  • The three customer service centres will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

