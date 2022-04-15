What's open on Good Friday and Easter? Holiday hours, mail service to know

Corrections and clarifications: A previous version of this story included a state that does not recognize Good Friday as a holiday.

Easter falls on Sunday (April 17) this year. And whether or not you plan to commemorate the holiday with a visit from the Easter Bunny and a festive family egg hunt, it's helpful to know which offices and services will be available this weekend.

The date of Easter hops around each year – between March 22 and April 25. In short, the holiday falls on the first Sunday after the full Moon on or following the spring equinox.

Good Friday is always the Friday before Easter Sunday, falling on April 15 in 2022. Easter Monday is the day after after Easter Sunday – which is observed as a public holiday in numerous countries, but not the U.S.

Unlike Christmas or Thanksgiving, Good Friday and Easter Sunday are not federal holidays. On federal holidays, most non-essential government offices close and many federal employees nationwide are entitled to paid holiday time off.

Still, especially because Easter always falls on a Sunday, many banks, schools and post offices nationwide will have differing hours and/or close their doors. Good Friday is also recognized as a state holiday in several states, meaning many courts and state government offices will be closed.

Here's what to expect this weekend.

What will be open and closed this Good Friday and Easter Sunday?

Banks: Many banks, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America, don't recognize Easter as bank-wide holidays. But many branches are often closed on Sundays. Call your local branch for potential modified hours on Good Friday.

Mail services: The United States Postal Service does not recognize Easter or Good Friday as USPS holidays. Regular services should be available, but it's best to check with your local office's hours – especially because many locations are closed on Sundays, regardless of this weekend's holiday. FedEx and UPS will be open on Good Friday, but mostly closed on Easter – with the exception of services like FedEx Custom Critical and UPS Express Critical.

Government offices and courts: Because neither Easter or Good Friday are federal holidays, federal courts and government buildings should operate with regular hours, although many are usually closed on weekends. However, multiple U.S. states recognize Good Friday as a holiday. Courts and state offices in Connecticut, Texas, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina and North Dakota will be closed.

Stock market: The stock market, which is always closed on weekends, observes Good Friday as a holiday. Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be closed.

National parks: While many year-round national parks will be open this weekend, some sites may be closed on Sunday. Check operating hours before planning your trip.

Schools: Most (if not all) schools nationwide are not in session on Sundays, regardless of this weekend's holiday. Good Friday closures depend on school districts. Others, like Chicago Public Schools, for example, mark the week leading up to Easter Sunday as spring break this year. Check with your local district.

Garbage: Some garbage and recycling collection may be delayed or moved to another day in light of the holiday weekend. Check with local providers.

Grocery stores and retail: Many grocery and convenience stores, including CVS and Walmart, will be open on Easter. Others will close their doors on Sunday – like Target and Costco. Check local listings for modified hours and see the full list here.

Restaurants: Most restaurants will also be open – including chains like Applebee's and Denny's. Hours may vary. Check with local locations.

