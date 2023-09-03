What's open and closed in Windsor on Labour Day — and a new parade route

A closed sign hangs in a store window. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Labour Day is bringing with it some closures in Windsor for the holiday Monday, and a brand new parade route.

According to officials, in observance of the holiday, city hall and administration offices will not be open, along with community and customer care centres and arenas — with the next council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

The city's 311 customer contact centre will be offline, reopening on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, services and information remain available online and via the 311 mobile app.

Meantime, the 211 service remains available across the long weekend — 24 hours a day — to serve residents across the city and county.

Windsor's Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) program will be open normal hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., to offer services for people experiencing homelessness.

A Transit Windsor bus sits at the downtown terminal in Windsor.

A Transit Windsor bus sits at the downtown terminal in Windsor. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

City buses are operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Labour Day Monday, according to Transit Windsor.

Parking enforcement in the city will be closed, however, ticket payments can still be made online.

There will be no residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services on Monday — being delayed by one day. The city says night commercial front end loader and weekly recycling collection is not delayed.

Public drop-off depots for things like household chemical waste will also be shut down on the holiday Monday.

Clay Danyluk, with GFL Environmental Waste management company is pictured on his route in Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, April 3, 2020.

A worker loads trash into a garbage truck. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Sandpoint Beach and all outdoor pools are closed for the season starting on Monday — while park-based splash pads will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The WFCU and Gino and Liz Marcus pools, and Adventure Bay water park, will be shut down for the day.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library are closed — as is the Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations.

Devonshire Mall is open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New route for Windsor's Labour Day parade

There's a new parade route for the annual Windsor and District Labour Council's Labour Day parade.

Story continues

This year it starts at Unifor Local 200/444 Union Hall on Turner Road at 10 a.m., running west along Tecumseh Road to Parent Avenue — then north toward Ottawa Street, turning right on Ottawa, and ending up at Lanspeary Park.

Union workers march down Walker Rd. past the Stellantis plant in the 2022 Labour Day Parade in Windsor. The 2022 parade was the first parade since 2019.

Union workers march in the 2022 Labour Day Parade in Windsor. This year's parade route is different. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

This year's event will also feature a classic car show.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.