What's open and closed in Windsor on Canada Day
As the country marks Canada Day on Thursday, many municipal services in Windsor will be closed though there will still be opportunities to take transit or shop at the malls.
Here's a quick look at what's open and closed in Windsor on July 1:
What's open
The COVID-19 assessment centre at Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington are open
Any scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments are going ahead.
The 211 line, which provides information about services, will be available on the holiday.
Transit Windsor buses are operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule.
For people experiencing homelessness, the day program at Windsor Water World (400 Wyandotte St. E.) will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Tecumseh Mall is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
What's closed
City of Windsor offices are closed, as are most non-emergency government services
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit office is closed, and the health unit's COVID-19 update for Thursday will be released Friday.
Municipal pools, community centres and arenas are closed.
The 311 customer contact centre is closed, however, 311 service is available online and through the Windsor 311 app.
There won't be any parking enforcement on Canada Day within Windsor, and the ticket payment office is closed. Tickets can still be paid online.
Due to the holiday, there is no residential waste collection but service will go ahead the following day. The Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots are closed.
Windsor Public Library branches are closed.