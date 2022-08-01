What's open and closed in Windsor on the August civic holiday
From services to shopping, here's a quick look at what will be open on the Aug. 1 civic holiday in Windsor.
What's open
Some grocery and retail stores are open for reduced hours including Tecumseh Mall (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and Devonshire Mall (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.).
Adventure Bay Family Water Park is open.
The 211 call centre, which provides information about community and social services, will be available Monday.
The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub on Wyandotte Street will be open for regular hours.
Sandpoint Beach will have lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., weather and water quality permitting.
The Atkinson, Central, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools are open from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Lakeview Park Marina will be open.
Transit Windsor buses will be running on the Sunday/holiday schedule.
What's closed
The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed Monday.
All Windsor Public Library Branches will be closed.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit office will be closed.
Service Canada and Service Ontario locations will be closed.
There will be no garbage or recycling pickup — it will be delayed one day — and public drop-off and household chemical waste depots will be closed.
All community centres and arenas are closed, along with pools at the WFCU Centre and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.
Parking enforcement ticket payment offices will be closed, although tickets can be paid online by using the E-Services tab on the city's website.
Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House are normally closed on Mondays and will be closed for the holiday as well.