What's open and closed on Veterans Day? Most banks are closed but here's where veterans get store discounts

Most businesses from restaurants to stores will be open this Veterans Day.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will remain open Wednesday. While the post office is closed and won't deliver mail, you might still get packages from UPS, Fedex and other delivery services that are staying open.

Most banks are closed Wednesday including along with non-essential federal government offices are closed.

Veterans Day marks the date when Germany and the Allies signed a 1918 agreement to end World War I hostilities. The fighting ceased on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans Day 2020 amid a pandemic: What's open and closed on Nov. 11?

Veterans Day free food: Starbucks, Wendy's, Buffalo Wild Wings offering freebies for vets, military Wednesday

While store hours vary more this Veterans Day than past years because of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and businesses are still saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel with free food and deals Wednesday.

Some retailers including Target and Under Armour also are offering veterans and military a discount.

But even Costco Wholesale Club, which closes for other holidays is open this Nov. 11. The holidays Costco clubs are closed on are New Year's Day, Easter, Independence Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Veterans Day store discounts 2020

The following discounts are valid through Wednesday unless otherwise noted for veterans with active military also included in most at participating locations nationwide. Proof of service such as a military ID is typically required and a few businesses will allow dressing in uniform as a form of identification. Discharge papers, VA cards and veteran organization membership cards also can be used to prove service at most businesses.

Most offers are in-store only and exclusions apply. Check with your local store before heading out.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 10% off entire purchase for military members and first responders through Veterans Day.

Apple: Veterans can get up to a four-month free trial of Apple Music if they sign up for the service anytime in November. Also, current and veteran members of the U.S. Military, National Guard, and Reserve are eligible for special pricing on Apple products and accessories throughout the year with Apple’s Veterans and Military Purchase Program.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela: 5% everyday military discount but it's 10% on most items on Veterans Day.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off entire purchase Wednesday, in-store only.

Big Lots: The retailer recently launched an "Always On" year-round 10% discount for active military personnel and veterans who are members of its Big Rewards program.

Dollar General: 11% off their total purchase in-store or online Wednesday with promo code MILITARY11.

Eyemart Express: 20% everyday discount on eyewear purchases for veterans, active- and inactive duty military personnel and their families.

The Fresh Market: 10% discount Wednesday to all veterans, active military and spouses.

GNC: 30% off a single item Wednesday in-store and online when service is verified through ID.Me.

goPuff: Military service personnel and veterans get 15% off cleaning, home products, over-the-counter medications, food and drinks when they enter access code THANKYOU at www.gopuff.com/r/military.

Home Depot: 10% military discount, in-store only. Exclusions and more details available in stores.

Hy-Vee: 15% off groceries Wednesday. "Tell you checker about your military service and receive a special 15% discount in store or enter "Veterans Day 15%" in your order notes when shopping Aisles Online," the company said on its website.

J.C. Penney: Current and former military personnel and immediate family members receive an additional 10% off that can be combined with other coupons through Veterans Day. In-store only.

Joann Stores: The arts and crafts store offers a 15% year-round discount for military service members and their families. It's 25% off for Veterans Day.

Kohl's: 30% off in-store only for active and former military personnel, veterans and their families through Sunday, Nov. 15.

Lowe’s: 10% off eligible purchases every day to active military personnel and veterans. Enroll at www.lowes.com/military.