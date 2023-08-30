What's open and closed in Ottawa Labour Day Monday

Storyful

Passenger video showed the intense conditions aboard a cruise ship in Mallorca that was involved in a collision after it broke free from its mooring on August 27.“One of the lifeboats has sustained some damage so some guests are being asked to leave the ship and fly back to the UK,” Tilley Eve, a passenger on the ship, told Storyful. “This is for around 100 people,” she added.Video posted by her sister Pollyanna shows passengers moving for cover as sun loungers are blown down on the deck of the cruise liner. In further video, emergency announcements can be heard.“We were out on the deck sitting on the sun loungers when all of the sudden the sky turned gray and we heard a gush of wind,” Pollyanna told Storyful. “We saw what looked to me like a tornado and everything began flying everywhere. Me and my family quickly took shelter and were ushered into the back rooms of the ship,” she said.She said the passengers were taken to their cabins before the captain’s announcement asking them to stay in their rooms. “About an hour later we were given the go ahead to leave our rooms, and that is when we saw the damage that the storm had done to our ship and the ship we crashed into,” she said.Several people received minor injuries and were treated on board, P&O said in a statement given to WalesOnline.Storyful has contacted P&O for a statement.Mallorca was under yellow and orange alerts for severe weather on Sunday, and Palma police reported downed trees and damaged buildings in the city. Credit: Tilley and Pollyanna Eve via Storyful