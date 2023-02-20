What's open and closed this Family Day in Windsor
There's plenty of fun for the whole family in Windsor this Family Day, but some businesses and city services will be closed.
Here's what's open and what's closed on Monday, Feb. 20.
What's open
All Transit Windsor buses are operating on Sunday schedule.
The Adventure Bay Family Park will be open from noon to 4 p.m.
Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tecumseh Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Homeless and Housing Help Hub (H4) will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Windsor Public Library's Central, Riverside and Budimir branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but all other branches are closed.
Service Canada locations.
What's closed
ServiceOntario centres.
Community centres and arenas will be closed Monday, along with all indoor pools and fitness centres.
There will be no garbage or recycling pickup — it will be delayed one day — and public drop-off and household chemical waste depots will be closed.
The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House are closed.