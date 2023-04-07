What's open and closed this Easter weekend in Windsor-Essex

CBC
·2 min read
The Detroit skyline as seen from Windsor in a 2021 file photo. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC - image credit)
It's a long weekend in Windsor and Essex County. Here's what's open and closed across the region this upcoming Easter weekend.

What's open

  • The Windsor International Aquatic Training Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Fit lanes will end early at 3 p.m. on Saturday and the facility will be open regular hours on Monday.

  • The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours throughout the long weekend, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 519-253-3806 for more information.

  • Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open on Friday, Saturday and Monday from noon to 4 p.m. each day. It will be closed on Easter Sunday.

  • Only the Budimir, Central and Riverside branches of the Windsor Public Library will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • The Chimczuk Museum is open regular hours on Saturday and Sunday.

  • Tecumseh Mall and Devonshire Mall will be open regular hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday

  • Transit Windsor buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Friday and will return to a regular weekday schedule on Monday. The Transit Windsor customer service centre at 300 Chatham Street West will be open for reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday and regular hours on Monday, April 10.

  • 211 Windsor-Essex will be open 24 hours a day Friday and Monday.

What's closed

  • City of Windsor community centres, customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

  • The Windsor International Aquatic Training Centre will be closed on Sunday.

  • Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be closed on Sunday

  • Tecumseh Mall and Devonshire Mall will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

  • The François Baby House will be closed Friday to Monday.

  • The Chimczuk Museum will be closed Friday and Monday.

  • There will be no garbage collection on Friday or Monday and residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be pushed back one day.

  • Municipal parking ticket payment offices will be closed on Friday and Monday.

  • Public household drop-off and household chemical waste depots will be closed on Friday and Monday.