What's open and closed for Christmas (and the day after)? What to know about banks, post offices, more

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Christmas weekend is here, which means a lot of places will be closing their doors for the holiday.

So if you're planning to run out to the grocery store because you forgot to buy batteries for that last minute Christmas gift, it's important to note most businesses will be shuttered.

While it's not easy to find stores, restaurants, or even pharmacies open on Dec. 25 – this year, the same goes for Monday, Dec. 26, when the holiday is observed by some businesses.

While many people across the country will have the day off work or school on Christmas and the following day, will they still get mail delivered? Will the bank be be open?

Here’s what you need to know about what’s open and closed on Christmas this year:

Don't use 7UP (or Viagra): How can I make my Christmas tree last until the holiday?

Banks

Knowing your banks holiday hours can keep you from being stuck last minute without bank access.

Banks are not required to close on the holidays designated by the U.S. Federal Reserve System, but they usually do. Expect bank branches to be closed Sunday.

Many banks, like Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Capital One, will be closed again on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas Day.

Any banking business you do online on a holiday will not start processing until the next business day.

What's the best Christmas cookie? Google shares popular holiday searches by state

'A Charlie Brown Christmas’ won't air on TV in 2022: Here's how you can watch the classic.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores in the U.S. are closed, including Walmart. Costco’s U.S. warehouses are also closed on Sunday and some have normal operating hours on Monday.

Some local grocers business hours may be adjusted on the holiday, so check with your area store before planning a trip by calling or searching their website for potential adjusted hours of operations.

USPS, FedEx, UPS

Post offices will be closed and the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail or packages on Christmas or the day after on Dec. 26th.

FedEx's website list Christmas as a company holiday, with nearly all shipping services closed, aside from FedEx Custom Critical, both on the holiday and the following day.

UPS will also be closed on Dec. 25 and 26, although UPS Express Critical is still available, its website says.

Most shipping services will be closed on Christmas Day.
CVS, Walgreens

Many Walgreens and CVS locations will be have reduced hours on Christmas Day, with hours varying by location. Both stores will have regular operating hours on Monday Dec. 26, when the holiday is observed by many companies.

Unless your local Walgreens or CVS pharmacy is a 24-hour location, chances are your pharmacy will be closed on Christmas Day, even if the store is open with adjusted hours.

To be safe, contact your nearby pharmacy to verify their operating hours.

NYSE and Nasdaq

American financial markets, including the New York Stock Exchange, will be closed on Sunday. Exchanges operated by Nasdaq Inc. will also be closed.

Both will also be closed on Monday, Dec, 26, in observation of the holiday.

Government offices

Non-essential federal, state and city government offices, including courts, are closed Sunday for the holiday as well as on Monday when the holiday is observed nationally.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's open on Christmas Day? Most stores and businesses are closed

