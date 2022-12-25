What's open on Christmas Day? Starbucks, McDonald's open; Costco, Walmart closed

For a handful of days throughout the year, consumers have few options in America.

Christmas Day is one of those days. Need to pick up a thoughtful last-minute gift? Good luck with that. Forgot a last-minute Christmas ingredient? You would've had better luck finding it on Christmas Eve. Looking to grab a bite? You have some options.

A lot of big name businesses close their doors to customers on Dec. 25, and those that are open typically run a limited schedule.

You may still be able to pick up your morning coffee at Starbucks, or pick up a prescription at CVS or Walgreens, but beyond that…it’s crickets for the American shopper.

Is Costco open on Christmas Day?

No, all U.S. Costco warehouses are closed on Dec. 25. Costco is open on Christmas Eve. Check your local store hours here. The wholesaler closes on major holidays, including New Year's Day.

Target, Walmart closed on Christmas Day 2022

Walmart and Target are both closed on Dec. 25, but re-open on Dec. 26. Both retailers are open on Christmas Eve with limited hours for last minute holiday shopping.

Is HEB open on Christmas?

No, all HEB stores are closed on Christmas Day. The Texas grocery chain will re-open during regular hours Monday.

Grocery stores, pharmacies open Christmas Day

Acme

Check with local store for hours.

Vons, Pavilions

Some stores open until 3 p.m.. Check local store hours on the Vons and Pavilions websites.

Ralphs

Some stores open until 5 p.m.. Check local store hours here.

Safeway

Some stores open until 5 or 7 p.m.. Check local store hours here.

CVS

Many CVS locations will have reduced hours on Christmas Day, and hours may vary by location.

Walgreens

Many Walgreens locations will have reduced hours (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on Christmas Day. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will remain open, Walgreens told USA TODAY.

Rite Aid

Hours vary by location but typically open during regular store hours.

More stores open on Christmas:

Christmas coffee? Dunkin, Starbucks open Christmas Day

Some Starbucks stores may be open on Christmas Day. Hours vary by location. Dunkin' stores will be open on Christmas Day, but hours also vary by location.

Restaurants open Christmas 2022

These restaurant chains say some or all of their locations may open on Christmas Day with varying hours.

McDonalds Christmas hours

Most McDonald's locations in the U.S. will be open on Christmas, with hours varying by location.

Wendy's Christmas hours

Most Wendy's locations will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours may vary.

Taco Bell hours

Taco Bell hours of operation on Christmas Eve and Christmas may vary. Check with your local Taco Bell.

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is open on Christmas Day, but hours vary by location.

Grocery stores closed Christmas: Albertsons, Whole Foods, Publix

Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's PetSmart closed

Most major retailers will close on Christmas Sunday, but hours and closure status might vary across locations.

Retailers closed:

What else is closed on Christmas?: See more big name retailers closed Sunday here

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY; Jaime Carrillo, Reviewed

