What's open on Christmas Day? Starbucks, McDonald's open; Costco, Walmart closed

Orlando Mayorquin and Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·4 min read

For a handful of days throughout the year, consumers have few options in America.

Christmas Day is one of those days. Need to pick up a thoughtful last-minute gift? Good luck with that. Forgot a last-minute Christmas ingredient? You would've had better luck finding it on Christmas Eve. Looking to grab a bite? You have some options.

A lot of big name businesses close their doors to customers on Dec. 25, and those that are open typically run a limited schedule.

You may still be able to pick up your morning coffee at Starbucks, or pick up a prescription at CVS or Walgreens, but beyond that…it’s crickets for the American shopper.

Is Costco open on Christmas Day?

No, all U.S. Costco warehouses are closed on Dec. 25. Costco is open on Christmas Eve. Check your local store hours here. The wholesaler closes on major holidays, including New Year's Day.

Target, Walmart closed on Christmas Day 2022

Walmart and Target are both closed on Dec. 25, but re-open on Dec. 26. Both retailers are open on Christmas Eve with limited hours for last minute holiday shopping.

Is HEB open on Christmas?

No, all HEB stores are closed on Christmas Day. The Texas grocery chain will re-open during regular hours Monday.

Grocery stores, pharmacies open Christmas Day

Acme

Check with local store for hours.

Vons, Pavilions

Some stores open until 3 p.m.. Check local store hours on the Vons and Pavilions websites.

Ralphs

Some stores open until 5 p.m.. Check local store hours here.

Safeway

Some stores open until 5 or 7 p.m.. Check local store hours here.

CVS

Many CVS locations will have reduced hours on Christmas Day, and hours may vary by location.

Walgreens

Many Walgreens locations will have reduced hours (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on Christmas Day. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will remain open, Walgreens told USA TODAY.

Children's medicine shortage: CVS, Walgreens limit sales of some children's pain relief medication. Here's what parents should know.

Rite Aid

Hours vary by location but typically open during regular store hours.

More stores open on Christmas:

Christmas coffee? Dunkin, Starbucks open Christmas Day

Some Starbucks stores may be open on Christmas Day. Hours vary by location. Dunkin' stores will be open on Christmas Day, but hours also vary by location.

Starbucks holiday drinks: Take a peek at new holiday cups, menu

Restaurants open Christmas 2022

These restaurant chains say some or all of their locations may open on Christmas Day with varying hours.

McDonalds Christmas hours

Most McDonald's locations in the U.S. will be open on Christmas, with hours varying by location.

Wendy's holiday item: Wendy's unveils new holiday Peppermint Frosty, bids farewell to summer strawberry flavor

Wendy's Christmas hours

Most Wendy's locations will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours may vary.

Taco Bell hours

Taco Bell hours of operation on Christmas Eve and Christmas may vary. Check with your local Taco Bell.

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is open on Christmas Day, but hours vary by location.

Will you have a white Christmas this year?: Here's where snow is forecast for the holiday

Grocery stores closed Christmas: Albertsons, Whole Foods, Publix

Weighted blanket recall: Target recalling 204,000 weighted blankets after two children reportedly die of asphyxiation

Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's PetSmart closed

Most major retailers will close on Christmas Sunday, but hours and closure status might vary across locations.

Retailers closed:

What else is closed on Christmas?: See more big name retailers closed Sunday here

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY; Jaime Carrillo, Reviewed

Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Samsung, Ninja, Coach and more

Do you have a recalled toy under the tree?: Some are still being sold. Here's where

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christmas Day 2022: Costco, Walmart closed, Starbucks open

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 16 scores: Cowboys come back against Eagles, Steelers get dramatic win vs. Raiders

    The NFL takes center stage on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and several teams are looking for a holiday miracle with the playoffs on the horizon.

  • China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

    BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country's position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world's two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States' erroneous China policy.” China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology,

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been vacationing in Costa Rica during one of the most consequential legislative weeks of the year

    The congresswoman left the country on Sunday, skipping an address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the $1.7 trillion omnibus vote.

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ Pays Homage to Nicole Kidman’s AMC Ad in Hilarious String of Category Names

    Host Ken Jennings credited the game show's writers for making his "holiday wish come true"

  • Biden’s Final Act in a Unified Washington: a $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill

    Photo by Alex Wong/Getty ImagesIn the final act of the Democratic Party’s unified control of Washington, President Joe Biden is set to sign a $1.7 trillion spending bill next week, funding the federal government through most of next year and marking the end of a historically productive Congress for Democrats.After the Senate passed the “omnibus” spending bill Thursday night by a bipartisan 68-29 margin, the House passed the bill on Friday along far more partisan lines, 225-20. Just nine Republic

  • Timelapse shows Cincinnati street blanked by blizzard

    STORY: Like much of the rest of the country, Ohio was hit by heavy snow, high winds, and sub-zero temperatures.As of Saturday (December 24), the artic blast left nearly 2 million without power, at least 14 dead from weather-related car crashes, and thousands stranded due to flight cancellations.Plummeting temperatures were expected to bring the coldest Christmas Eve on record.

  • Board approves plan to put boat ramp by Miami Marine stadium — critics worry about chaos

    Disregarding warnings of chaotic safety hazards — not to mention typical Miami ramp rage — city planners approved construction of a boat ramp adjacent to the Marine Stadium on Virginia Key, which is likely to exacerbate motorized mayhem in the basin and cause Rickenbacker Causeway traffic jams.

  • Snow showers and cold temps tonight

    Cold weather and snow squalls continue.

  • Pele's family spending Christmas in hospital after football legend's cancer progressed

    Pele's family are spending Christmas Day in hospital after the Brazilian football legend's cancer progressed. A medical report earlier this week showed that the 82-year-old now needed care for cardiac and renal dysfunction, having been battling colon cancer since September 2021. The former Santos FC star, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, will have family by his side during the festive period, his daughter has said.

  • Kendall Jenner just wore 'jeans and a nice top' but completely forgot the 'nice top' part

    Kendall Jenner wears cowboy-inspired jeans with a black bra and a matching Buffalo hat in a new Instagram post.

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. Conklin, who was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he got in 2020 as a free agent, will sign the deal in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Hockey Canada picking up the pieces after disastrous, scandal-filled 2022

    Hugh L. Fraser didn't have the nuts-and-bolts knowledge to coach his sons' hockey teams. He did, however, want to pitch in at the frigid rinks across eastern Ontario. "By the time my older boy finished novice hockey, he knew more about the fundamentals than I did," Fraser said. "But they needed somebody running the clocks. "So, I started running the clocks." Years later, he watched from afar as Hockey Canada – the game's steward in this country – experienced a scandal-filled spring, summer and f