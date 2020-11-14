What's Not a Sport But Feels as Much? Kamala Harris' Niece Meena Has a Perfect Response to This Tweet

The most famous of the Harris women, Kamala has been in news ever since the US polls declared Joe Biden and the Indian-American Democrat as President elect and VP-elect, respectively. However, the other Harris women have equally created splashes by their achievements and Meena Harris, Kamala Harris' niece and Maya Harris' daughter is no different. A lawyer and children's book author by profession, the young woman is perhaps her aunt's biggest admirer too.

The younger Harris is also quite active on social media and is often seeing retweeting or commenting on socially relevant topics on the micro-blogging platform. A recent comment of hers on a Twitter thread caught our attention due to its witty nature.

Sports Center's of the ESPN recently started a conversation on Twitter, asking its followers to post what they feel is "something that ISN'T a sport, but still FEELS like a sport?". Twitter users came up with a wide variety of comments on it and Meena Harris' was perhaps the best one. She commented with a simple two word answer- "Giving birth".

Giving birth — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 13, 2020

We also came across a few other responses which were equally as witty and humorous. Check out a few of them:

I would say baseball and soccer but they don’t even feel like a sport — (@slim_reaper2k) November 12, 2020

Trying to get a PS5 online pic.twitter.com/WagQwbqz91 — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) November 12, 2020

This particular comment also resonates well with us. Sigh! the struggles of domesticity!

Getting as many bags of groceries from the car to the house at once — Zach Wargo (@ZachWargo3) November 12, 2020

Mine is seeing how many groceries i can carry without needing a bag, cart, or basket — Dylan Schwarz (@dylanschwarz) November 13, 2020

Trying to put the lid back on a burrito bowl — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) November 13, 2020

Plugging in a usb cord — Brodie Smith (@Brodiesmith21) November 12, 2020

Winning a “disagreement” with my wife pic.twitter.com/QyWzRwsGsJ — Stu Schwartz (@StuntmanStu) November 13, 2020

Buffalo Wild Wings also chipped in with their equally cool response.

12 Reaper wings, 6 minutes — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) November 12, 2020

Teaching. Definitely teaching — Nicholas Ferroni (@NicholasFerroni) November 13, 2020

Coming back to the women in the Harris family, they have always have been advocates of female empowerment, starting right from Kamala and Maya Harris' mother- Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who went on to research on breast cancer and was also a civil rights activist.