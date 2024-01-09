What's next for Bill Belichick? Betting odds for Patriots HC's 2024 team

It's a time of uncertainty in the NFL for the 18 teams that failed to make the playoffs. The New England Patriots face some of the most uncertainty of all, with a decision looming regarding head coach Bill Belichick's future.

For decades, Belichick's name and the Patriots' brand have inextricable. He's the longest-tenured active head coach in the NFL, having held the same position as head coach/general manager in New England since 2000. In that time, the Patriots have a 266-121 regular season record (.687 win percentage), a 30-12 playoff record (.714) and six Super Bowl wins.

In the post-Tom Brady era, wins have been harder to come by. The Patriots are 29-38 with one playoff berth and zero postseason wins over the last four seasons. In 2023, they finished 4-13 and hold the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to reporters after the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Now, New England has a massive decision to make about its future. Will the team really part with the 71-year-old head coach who is still under contract and has led it for all but one game in the 21st century?

Here's what the odds say about Belichick's future.

NFL head coaching positions: Which NFL teams would be best fits for Jim Harbaugh? Ranking all five openings

Bill Belichick next team odds

DraftKings has betting odds on where Belichick will be during Week 1 of the 2024 regular season. Here's where they stand as of Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles Chargers (+200)

New England Patriots (+300)

Atlanta Falcons (+500)

Washington Commanders (+600)

Not the head coach of an NFL team (+700)

Carolina Panthers (+1000)

Any other NFL team (+1000)

Tennessee Titans (+1800)

New York Giants (+2200)

New Orleans Saints (+2500)

New York Jets (+3500)

NFL Week 18: 32 things we learned: Key insights into playoff field

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where is Bill Belichick going? Odds for Patriots coach's 2024 team