What's New on Netflix in January — Plus: Amazon, Disney+ and Others

To help you anticipate and navigate all that Netflix has to offer, TVLine presents this comprehensive list of all the TV shows, movies, documentaries and specials making their debut on the streaming service this month — all as a free supplement to our daily What to Watch and weekly TVLine-Up columns.

Among new TV releases in January, you have That ’70s Show sequel series That ’90s Show (get scoop), the watch-in-any-order heist drama Kaleidoscope (read preview), second seasons of Vikings: Valhalla and Ginny & Georgia (watch trailer), and Season 4 of Fauda.

New movies, meanwhile, include Christian Bale in the Edgar Allan Poe-inspired The Pale Blue Eye, and Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris’ You People.

