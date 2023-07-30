What's new on Netflix in August 2023: Heartstopper season 2, Depp v. Heard, Ugly Betty, and more

August will bring a whole new slate of movies and TV shows on Netflix.

Vin Diesel stans emerging from the dust kicked up by Fast X will be pleased to learn that the first five movies of the Fast Saga — The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, and Fast Five — will all drift onto Netflix next month. Meanwhile, viewers who enjoyed seeing America Ferrera's turn in Barbie can revisit all four seasons of her hit show Ugly Betty.

In terms of Netflix originals, the streamer will drop a docuseries about the contentious Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, as well as a new season of its hit dating series The Ultimatum (meet the couples here). Netflix will also release the highly-anticipated second season of coming-of-age queer romance Heartstopper. Read our interview with series star Joe Locke.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in August.

Aug. 1

Untold: Volume 3

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It's Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

Aug. 2

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Soulcatcher

Aug. 3

Head to Head

Heartstopper: Season 2

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Aug. 4

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2

Aug. 7

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 8

Aug. 8

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

Untold: Johnny Football

Zombieverse

Aug. 9

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Aug. 10

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dead Body

Mech Cadets

Painkiller

Aug. 12

Behind Your Touch

Aug. 14

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

Aug. 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Seasons 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

Untold: Hall of Shame

Aug. 16

At Home With The Furys

The Chosen One

DEPP V HEARD

Aug. 17

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

The Upshaws: Part 4

Aug. 18

10 Days of a Bad Man

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Mask Girl

The Monkey King

Aug. 22

LIGHTHOUSE

Untold: Swamp Kings

Aug. 23

The Big Short

Destined with You

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

Aug. 25

Killer Book Club

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Aug. 30

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins

Aug. 31

Choose Love

Karate Sheep: Season 2

One Piece

