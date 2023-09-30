What's leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in October: Last chance to watch 'Sleepers' with Brad Pitt, 'Jurassic Park' (Getty Images)

While Halloween is just over a month away, Canadians may have to get some of their beloved horror movies in before that day, with several scary flicks being removed from streaming sites Netflix, Prime Video and Crave before the end of October.

Sign up for Netflix: Starting at $5.99/month

Saw II, Saw V and Saw: The Final Chapter will all be removed from Netflix on Oct. 2.

In the more family-friendly spooky adventure category, Scooby-Doo, starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar and Matthew Lillard, will also be removed from the platform on the same date. The 1990s movie The Witches with Anjelica Huston will leave Netflix Oct. 3.

On Prime Video, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is being removed on Oct. 14 and Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow, starring Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci, will leave the site on Oct. 27.

Sign up for Prime Video: Starting at $9.99/month

For Crave subscribers, Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley will be removed on Oct. 15, and Edgar Wright's Shaun of the Dead, with Simon Pegg, will be removed on Oct. 31.

Sign up for Crave: Starting at $9.99/month

Sylvester Stallone fans only have a few days left to watch Escape Plan and Escape Plan: The Extractors, which will be removed from Netflix on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, respectively.

Other notable movies being removed from Netflix in October include Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park 2 and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, in addition to The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, The Reader with Kate Winslet and Ralph Fiennes, and Barry Levinson's Sleepers, starring Robert De Niro, Kevin Bacon, Brad Pitt, Minnie Driver and Dustin Hoffman.

On Crave specifically, quite a few movies that only released a few years ago are leaving the platform in October. This includes Steven Spielberg 2021 West Side Story, The Eyes of Tammy Faye starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, the 2022 movie Death on the Nile (with a cast that includes controversial stars Russell Brand and Armie Hammer), and the infamous Dear Evan Hansen movie starring Ben Platt.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: (L-R) Ansel Elgort, Corey Stoll, Rachel Zegler, Josh Andres Rivera, Steven Spielberg, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno, Brian d'Arcy James, Ariana DeBose, and David Alvarez attend the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Full list of movies, TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in October:

Oct. 1

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

Doomsday

Dream House

Here to Heart

Oct. 2

A Witches’ Ball

Bad Moms

Beyblade Burst Turbo

The Cabin in the Woods

Code Lyoko

Dating Amber

Dead Set

The Deep End of the Ocean

Escape Plan

Familiar Wife

Felon

Girls Trip

The Guns of Navarone

Home Again

Hostel

Interrogation

Ironclad

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park 2

The K2

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Many Saints of Newark

The Master of Disguise

Men in Black 3

Misaeng

Old Money

Open Season

Our Kind of Traitor

Premium Rush

The Reader

Saw II

Saw V

Saw: The Final Chapter

Scooby-Doo

Shark Tale

Signal

S.W.A.T. Firefight

Teen Titans Go!

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

We Own the Night

Oct. 3

A Chaster Marriage

The Book of Sun

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

Sleepers

The Witches

Turkish Dance School

Oct. 4

After

Curious Como

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Pat a Pat Como

Oct. 6

Afronta! Facing It!

Oct. 14

The Rise of Phoenixes

The Siege

Oct. 20

Accidentally in Love

Ask the Doctor

Oct. 22

Cowboy Bebop

Oct. 23

The Hollywood Masters

Full list of movies, TV shows leaving Prime Video in October:

Oct. 1

Quiet Place

Oct. 6

Below Deck: Mediterranean

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht

Shahs of Sunet

Oct. 10

Take Care Good Night

Oct. 14

Clifford The Big Red Dog

Clarice

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Oct. 17

Simran

Oct. 27

Sleepy Hollow

The Secret: Dare to Dream

Oct. 28

A Journal for Jordan

Oct. 31

It's Only The End Of The World

Gerry

He Shoots, He Scores

Seven Days

Heat Wave

Bad Seeds

Bhoomi

Gabrielle

Major Junior

A Thrill Of The Hill

My Internship In Canada

Wild Run: The Legend

Babin

Ego Trip

Barefoot At Dawn

The Pee-Wee: The Winter That Changed My Life (Subtitled)

The Bait

The Little Queen

A Knight's Tale

Hochelaga, Land Of Souls

Esimesac

Tom At The Farm

5150, Elm's Way

The Heart Is What Dies Last

Inch' Allah

An Eye For Beauty

The Great Wall

Taking The Plunge 2

Full list of movies, TV shows leaving Crave in October:

Oct. 1

West Side Story

Oct. 3

A House on the Bayou

Oct. 7

The 355

Oct. 9

Buried

Oct. 11

Kwêskosîw (She Whistles)

Mass

Oct. 14

Passion Play: Russell Westbrook

Republic of Doyle

Oct. 15

American Refugee

Nightmare Alley

Oct. 17

Wakefield

Oct. 22

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Oct. 29

Death on the Nile

Oct. 31