What's leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in October: Last chance to watch 'Sleepers' with Brad Pitt, 'Jurassic Park'
The best movies, TV shows that are being removed from streaming sites in Canada
While Halloween is just over a month away, Canadians may have to get some of their beloved horror movies in before that day, with several scary flicks being removed from streaming sites Netflix, Prime Video and Crave before the end of October.
Saw II, Saw V and Saw: The Final Chapter will all be removed from Netflix on Oct. 2.
In the more family-friendly spooky adventure category, Scooby-Doo, starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar and Matthew Lillard, will also be removed from the platform on the same date. The 1990s movie The Witches with Anjelica Huston will leave Netflix Oct. 3.
On Prime Video, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is being removed on Oct. 14 and Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow, starring Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci, will leave the site on Oct. 27.
For Crave subscribers, Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley will be removed on Oct. 15, and Edgar Wright's Shaun of the Dead, with Simon Pegg, will be removed on Oct. 31.
Sylvester Stallone fans only have a few days left to watch Escape Plan and Escape Plan: The Extractors, which will be removed from Netflix on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, respectively.
Other notable movies being removed from Netflix in October include Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park 2 and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, in addition to The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, The Reader with Kate Winslet and Ralph Fiennes, and Barry Levinson's Sleepers, starring Robert De Niro, Kevin Bacon, Brad Pitt, Minnie Driver and Dustin Hoffman.
On Crave specifically, quite a few movies that only released a few years ago are leaving the platform in October. This includes Steven Spielberg 2021 West Side Story, The Eyes of Tammy Faye starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, the 2022 movie Death on the Nile (with a cast that includes controversial stars Russell Brand and Armie Hammer), and the infamous Dear Evan Hansen movie starring Ben Platt.
Full list of movies, TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in October:
Oct. 1
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
Doomsday
Dream House
Here to Heart
Oct. 2
A Witches’ Ball
Bad Moms
Beyblade Burst Turbo
The Cabin in the Woods
Code Lyoko
Dating Amber
Dead Set
The Deep End of the Ocean
Escape Plan
Familiar Wife
Felon
Girls Trip
The Guns of Navarone
Home Again
Hostel
Interrogation
Ironclad
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park 2
The K2
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Many Saints of Newark
The Master of Disguise
Men in Black 3
Misaeng
Old Money
Open Season
Our Kind of Traitor
Premium Rush
The Reader
Saw II
Saw V
Saw: The Final Chapter
Scooby-Doo
Shark Tale
Signal
S.W.A.T. Firefight
Teen Titans Go!
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
We Own the Night
Oct. 3
A Chaster Marriage
The Book of Sun
Seven
The Shawshank Redemption
Sleepers
The Witches
Turkish Dance School
Oct. 4
After
Curious Como
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Pat a Pat Como
Oct. 6
Afronta! Facing It!
Oct. 14
The Rise of Phoenixes
The Siege
Oct. 20
Accidentally in Love
Ask the Doctor
Oct. 22
Cowboy Bebop
Oct. 23
The Hollywood Masters
Full list of movies, TV shows leaving Prime Video in October:
Oct. 1
Quiet Place
Oct. 6
Below Deck: Mediterranean
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht
Shahs of Sunet
Oct. 10
Take Care Good Night
Oct. 14
Clifford The Big Red Dog
Clarice
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Oct. 17
Simran
Oct. 27
Sleepy Hollow
The Secret: Dare to Dream
Oct. 28
A Journal for Jordan
Oct. 31
It's Only The End Of The World
Gerry
He Shoots, He Scores
Seven Days
Heat Wave
Bad Seeds
Bhoomi
Gabrielle
Major Junior
A Thrill Of The Hill
My Internship In Canada
Wild Run: The Legend
Babin
Ego Trip
Barefoot At Dawn
The Pee-Wee: The Winter That Changed My Life (Subtitled)
The Bait
The Little Queen
A Knight's Tale
Hochelaga, Land Of Souls
Esimesac
Tom At The Farm
5150, Elm's Way
The Heart Is What Dies Last
Inch' Allah
An Eye For Beauty
The Great Wall
Taking The Plunge 2
Full list of movies, TV shows leaving Crave in October:
Oct. 1
West Side Story
Oct. 3
A House on the Bayou
Oct. 7
The 355
Oct. 9
Buried
Oct. 11
Kwêskosîw (She Whistles)
Mass
Oct. 14
Passion Play: Russell Westbrook
Republic of Doyle
Oct. 15
American Refugee
Nightmare Alley
Oct. 17
Wakefield
Oct. 22
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Oct. 29
Death on the Nile
Oct. 31
Cast Away
Cosmic Dawn
Wild Wild west
Dear Evan Hansen
Deep Blue Sea
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Eloise: The Animated Series
Eragon
Fruitvale Station
Hank Zipzer
The Ipcress File
Kid-E-Cats
Kubo and the Two Strings
Kung Fu Panda 3
The Meaning of Life
Moonrise Kingdom
Old
Purple Rain
Rainbow Ruby
Rememory
Rock of Ages
Shaun of the Dead
Swingers
That's Joey