What's leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in October: Last chance to watch 'Sleepers' with Brad Pitt, 'Jurassic Park'

The best movies, TV shows that are being removed from streaming sites in Canada

Elisabetta Bianchini
Updated ·5 min read
While Halloween is just over a month away, Canadians may have to get some of their beloved horror movies in before that day, with several scary flicks being removed from streaming sites Netflix, Prime Video and Crave before the end of October.

Saw II, Saw V and Saw: The Final Chapter will all be removed from Netflix on Oct. 2.

In the more family-friendly spooky adventure category, Scooby-Doo, starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar and Matthew Lillard, will also be removed from the platform on the same date. The 1990s movie The Witches with Anjelica Huston will leave Netflix Oct. 3.

On Prime Video, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is being removed on Oct. 14 and Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow, starring Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci, will leave the site on Oct. 27.

For Crave subscribers, Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley will be removed on Oct. 15, and Edgar Wright's Shaun of the Dead, with Simon Pegg, will be removed on Oct. 31.

Sylvester Stallone fans only have a few days left to watch Escape Plan and Escape Plan: The Extractors, which will be removed from Netflix on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, respectively.

Other notable movies being removed from Netflix in October include Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park 2 and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, in addition to The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, The Reader with Kate Winslet and Ralph Fiennes, and Barry Levinson's Sleepers, starring Robert De Niro, Kevin Bacon, Brad Pitt, Minnie Driver and Dustin Hoffman.

On Crave specifically, quite a few movies that only released a few years ago are leaving the platform in October. This includes Steven Spielberg 2021 West Side Story, The Eyes of Tammy Faye starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, the 2022 movie Death on the Nile (with a cast that includes controversial stars Russell Brand and Armie Hammer), and the infamous Dear Evan Hansen movie starring Ben Platt.

Full list of movies, TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in October:

Oct. 1

  • 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

  • Doomsday

  • Dream House

  • Here to Heart

Oct. 2

  • A Witches’ Ball

  • Bad Moms

  • Beyblade Burst Turbo

  • The Cabin in the Woods

  • Code Lyoko

  • Dating Amber

  • Dead Set

  • The Deep End of the Ocean

  • Escape Plan

  • Familiar Wife

  • Felon

  • Girls Trip

  • The Guns of Navarone

  • Home Again

  • Hostel

  • Interrogation

  • Ironclad

  • Jurassic Park

  • Jurassic Park 2

  • The K2

  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park

  • The Many Saints of Newark

  • The Master of Disguise

  • Men in Black 3

  • Misaeng

  • Old Money

  • Open Season

  • Our Kind of Traitor

  • Premium Rush

  • The Reader

  • Saw II

  • Saw V

  • Saw: The Final Chapter

  • Scooby-Doo

  • Shark Tale

  • Signal

  • S.W.A.T. Firefight

  • Teen Titans Go!

  • Vicky Cristina Barcelona

  • We Own the Night

Oct. 3

  • A Chaster Marriage

  • The Book of Sun

  • Seven

  • The Shawshank Redemption

  • Sleepers

  • The Witches

  • Turkish Dance School

Oct. 4

  • After

  • Curious Como

  • Escape Plan: The Extractors

  • Pat a Pat Como

Oct. 6

  • Afronta! Facing It!

Oct. 14

  • The Rise of Phoenixes

  • The Siege

Oct. 20

  • Accidentally in Love

  • Ask the Doctor

Oct. 22

  • Cowboy Bebop

Oct. 23

  • The Hollywood Masters

Full list of movies, TV shows leaving Prime Video in October:

Oct. 1

  • Quiet Place

Oct. 6

  • Below Deck: Mediterranean

  • Below Deck: Sailing Yacht

  • Shahs of Sunet

Oct. 10

  • Take Care Good Night

Oct. 14

  • Clifford The Big Red Dog

  • Clarice

  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Oct. 17

  • Simran

Oct. 27

  • Sleepy Hollow

  • The Secret: Dare to Dream

Oct. 28

  • A Journal for Jordan

Oct. 31

  • It's Only The End Of The World

  • Gerry

  • He Shoots, He Scores

  • Seven Days

  • Heat Wave

  • Bad Seeds

  • Bhoomi

  • Gabrielle

  • Major Junior

  • A Thrill Of The Hill

  • My Internship In Canada

  • Wild Run: The Legend

  • Babin

  • Ego Trip

  • Barefoot At Dawn

  • The Pee-Wee: The Winter That Changed My Life (Subtitled)

  • The Bait

  • The Little Queen

  • A Knight's Tale

  • Hochelaga, Land Of Souls

  • Esimesac

  • Tom At The Farm

  • 5150, Elm's Way

  • The Heart Is What Dies Last

  • Inch' Allah

  • An Eye For Beauty

  • The Great Wall

  • Taking The Plunge 2

Full list of movies, TV shows leaving Crave in October:

Oct. 1

  • West Side Story

Oct. 3

  • A House on the Bayou

Oct. 7

  • The 355

Oct. 9

  • Buried

Oct. 11

  • Kwêskosîw (She Whistles)

  • Mass

Oct. 14

Oct. 15

  • American Refugee

  • Nightmare Alley

Oct. 17

  • Wakefield

Oct. 22

  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Oct. 29

  • Death on the Nile

Oct. 31

  • Cast Away

  • Cosmic Dawn

  • Wild Wild west

  • Dear Evan Hansen

  • Deep Blue Sea

  • Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

  • Eloise: The Animated Series

  • Eragon

  • Fruitvale Station

  • Hank Zipzer

  • The Ipcress File

  • Kid-E-Cats

  • Kubo and the Two Strings

  • Kung Fu Panda 3

  • The Meaning of Life

  • Moonrise Kingdom

  • Old

  • Purple Rain

  • Rainbow Ruby

  • Rememory

  • Rock of Ages

  • Shaun of the Dead

  • Swingers

  • That's Joey