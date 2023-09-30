What's leaving Netflix in October 2023: “Ferris Bueller's Day Off”, “Pride & Prejudice”, “Collateral”, and more
It's that time again — we have a roundup of all the movies and TV shows saying goodbye to Netflix.
Now is your last chance to hang with Chicago's favorite high school slacker in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and there are only a few more weeks to watch Jane Austen's swoon-worthy romance unfold in Pride & Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. It's also the final month that you can see Tom Cruise's chilling, silver-haired villain Vincent in Michael Mann's gripping thriller Collateral.
Here's everything leaving Netflix in October 2023.
Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett; Focus Features/Everett; DreamWorks/Everett Matthew Broderick in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off,' Keira Knightley in 'Pride & Prejudice,' and Tom Cruise in 'Collateral'
Leaving Oct. 1
Leaving Oct. 2
Jexi
Leaving Oct. 4
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Leaving Oct. 5
American Pie: Girls' Rules
Leaving Oct. 14
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Leaving Oct. 31
Cliffhanger
Collateral
Coming to America
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Girl, Interrupted
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
Legends of the Hidden Temple
Mile 22
No Strings Attached
Pride & Prejudice
Reservoir Dogs
Steel Magnolias
Tagged: Seasons 1-3
Terminator Genisys
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2
Victorious: Seasons 1-2
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content: