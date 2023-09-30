What's leaving Netflix in October 2023: “Ferris Bueller's Day Off”, “Pride & Prejudice”, “Collateral”, and more

It's that time again — we have a roundup of all the movies and TV shows saying goodbye to Netflix.

Now is your last chance to hang with Chicago's favorite high school slacker in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and there are only a few more weeks to watch Jane Austen's swoon-worthy romance unfold in Pride & Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. It's also the final month that you can see Tom Cruise's chilling, silver-haired villain Vincent in Michael Mann's gripping thriller Collateral.

Here's everything leaving Netflix in October 2023.

Matthew Broderick in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off,' Keira Knightley in 'Pride & Prejudice,' and Tom Cruise in 'Collateral'

Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett; Focus Features/Everett; DreamWorks/Everett Matthew Broderick in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off,' Keira Knightley in 'Pride & Prejudice,' and Tom Cruise in 'Collateral'

Leaving Oct. 1

The Rental

Leaving Oct. 2

Jexi

Leaving Oct. 4

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Leaving Oct. 5

American Pie: Girls' Rules

Leaving Oct. 14

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Oct. 31

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: