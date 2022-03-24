What's her 'judicial philosophy'? Ketanji Brown Jackson defies efforts to label her. Here's why.

Barbara McQuade
·5 min read

One thing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has made clear during her Senate confirmation hearings is that she will not let anyone else define her.

During more than 13 hours of grilling on Tuesday, senators tried to tie President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee to critical race theory, label her an ally of child predators and demand that she explain her "judicial philosophy." Each time, she refused to take the bait, instead explaining the nuances of her reasoning, something that is all too rare in modern discourse.

Jackson certainly did not reach the doorstep of the Supreme Court without defying labels. As the nation's first Black woman to be nominated to the court, Jackson has no doubt been fighting stereotypes all her life.

Clearly different treatment: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is getting the respect that Amy Coney Barrett was denied

A graduate of Harvard college and Harvard Law School, a former Supreme Court clerk and a judge for nearly a decade, Jackson is eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. She is not about to let GOP senators put her into a corner now.

Senators posture for the cameras

As we have seen, Senate confirmation hearings have become something of a circus. The senators use the nominee as a piñata to score points against the president who nominated her and his political party. Questioning a nominee during high-profile televised hearings is, for some, an irresistible opportunity to make the 6 o’clock news, and it all has very little to do with the nominee. They pound their fists and posture for voters back home, showing off their commitment to law and order, religion or whatever red meat might most appeal to their constituents. What matters isn't the nominee's answer, it is the question itself.

Take the questions Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asked Jackson about critical race theory, which has become a code phrase for a sense of racial victimhood for white people on the far right. In actual fact, critical race theory is simply the study of issues of race embedded in a legal system that was founded on slavery and developed during decades when "separate but equal" was the law of the land. It is naive at best to think there is no value in studying the persisting racial implications embedded in that history.

It's exhausting to be a Black woman. Just ask Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Questions about critical race theory are a win-win proposition for the questioner. Praise for the theory will brand the nominee as someone with extremist views. Yet any effort to distance herself from critical race theory would be seen as a criticism of it, a useful concession for the right. It is kind of like saying Barack Obama is a Muslim. If he does not deny the claim, then people will believe it is true. But if he does deny it, that will be seen as criticism of Islam. On Tuesday, Jackson deftly found a middle path, neither bashing critical race theory nor embracing it, stating that she has not studied it, and that it is simply not relevant to her work of deciding cases as a judge.

Later, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., came up to bat. He asked Jackson a series of overly generalized questions about her views on crime, such as whether we should have longer or shorter sentences for crimes like murder, rape and child pornography. Or whether we should have more or fewer police officers. Once again, she faced a question presenting a false choice with no good answer. Instead, she refused to play his game, noting that such decisions were the "province of Congress" and that she would stay in her "lane" as a judge to decide specific cases that are properly before her.

What about her 'judicial philosophy'?

Jackson was asked repeatedly Tuesday to explain her "judicial philosophy." The senators wanted to know whether she was, for example, an originalist or a textualist, or, if not, someone they could label a judicial activist. Perhaps she shares the belief of her former boss, Justice Stephen Breyer, in "active liberty," a view he described in his book of that title as "recognizing the changing needs and demands of the populace."

Each time she was asked, Jackson patiently explained that her judicial philosophy is best understood as a methodology – to decide a case, she starts from a neutral posture, considers the facts and the law, including the text of a statute or the Constitution and relevant precedents.

What she brings: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's lived experience as a Black mother can reshape the Supreme Court

Jackson similarly denied that any other justice was a role model, telling Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., "I don’t really have a justice that I’ve molded myself after." Jackson would not be pinned down as an adherent to anyone else's school of thought.

Jackson is not the caricature that some senators are trying to draw. She is a former public defender who has been endorsed by police unions. She has written articles on the rights of criminal defendants and has close relatives who are police officers.

She has fairly applied the law in child pornography cases, even though she considers such crimes "the worst of humanity." In other words, she appreciates the law's complexities and applies the law faithfully.

Ted Cruz was right: Babies are super racist. A Supreme Court nominee should know that.

To reach this point in her career, Jackson has not only had to climb to the top of the legal profession. Along the way, she has also had to overcome the prejudices and preconceived notions that people assign to Black women in America. She has been defying labels all her life. She isn't about to let a few senators define her now.

Barbara Mcquade
Barbara Mcquade

Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, is a professor at the University of Michigan Law School, an NBC and MSNBC legal analyst, and a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors. Follow her on Twitter: @BarbMcQuade

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why Ketanji Brown Jackson defies 'judicial philosophy' labels

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Evaluating the schedules of the Raptors, Cavaliers & Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Blackhawks snap 3-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ex-ESPN reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to jail for assault, threats against ex-wife and child

    Keri pled guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor, previously reported to be their child.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.