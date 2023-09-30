What's happening in Quebec for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Thousands marched to mourn the children who died attending residential schools and to celebrate the resilience of survivors, their families and communities, in Montreal on Sept. 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press - image credit)

People across Quebec are gathering Saturday to mourn the thousands of children who died in residential schools and commemorate the ongoing impact of these institutions on survivors, their families and communities.

This year, Sept. 30, marks the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which was declared a federal statutory holiday in 2021, and the tenth Orange Shirt Day — an Indigenous-led grassroots commemorative day raising awareness around the impacts, past and present, of residential schools.

The last residential school was closed in 1996.

Read more to find out about some of the events taking place in the province today.

What's happening in Montreal

The Native Women's Shelter is organizing its third annual march commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Saturday afternoon.

The march begins at 1 p.m. at the George-Étienne Cartier Monument in Mount-Royal park. The crowd will walk south on Park Avenue until reaching Sherbrooke Street. According to the planned route, marchers will eventually make their way to the Place du Canada to gather where the John. A Macdonald statue formerly stood before it was toppled in 2020.

The march's organizers encourage participants to wear an orange shirt and bring drums, as well as food and goods donations for the homeless people they might encounter along the way.

At the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Innu soprano Elisabeth St-Gelais will perform music co-created by Innu poet Maya Cousineau Mollen and Anishinaabe composer Barabara Assiginaak. Shows will be free and will happen at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Admissions to the museum will also be free Saturday.

'Life is made to be lived in balance.' — Elisabeth St-Gelais

Soprano Elisabeth St-Gelais will perform three free shows at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts throughout day Saturday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Annie Diotte)

Later in the day, the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul is holding a special service gathering Indigenous and settler worshipers as well as people with no religious faith. The event starts at 6 p.m. and everyone attending is also encouraged to wear an orange shirt.

What's happening in Sherbrooke

Bishop's University's support centre for Indigenous students is organizing a march Saturday inviting students as well as members of the general public.

Marchers will gather at 12 p.m. in front of city hall where speeches and ceremonial chants will be delivered.

The march will begin at 1 p.m. at Carré Strathcona and will end at the Marché de la gare.

What's happening in Quebec City

In the province's capital, people are expected to gather for a march organized by the New Pathways Foundation and the Comité justice et enjeux autochtones.

The march will begin at 11 a.m. at the Grand axe of the Université Laval.