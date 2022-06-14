What's happening to Bitcoin?

Zoe Kleinman - Technology editor
·5 min read
bubble burst
bubble burst

The first rule of writing about Bitcoin is: don't write about Bitcoin.

The story of the world's best known cryptocurrency is astonishingly fast-moving and its fans will soon line up to tell you you've got it all wrong.

But write about it we must, because the past 24 hours have been catastrophic for the grande dame of cryptocurrency - even by Bitcoin standards.

I'm going to concentrate on Bitcoin here - but if you're a crypto follower, you'll know the whole market is troubled, to put it mildly.

What's happening?

As I write this, Bitcoin is trading at $21, 974 (£18,000). It's fallen 25% in the past five days alone, to its lowest value in 18 months. Its peak of almost $70,000, in November, feels a lifetime ago.

A chart showing bitcoin decreasing in value
A chart showing bitcoin decreasing in value

The charts are all red and they're going in one direction - downwards.

Why?

Experts say this is because of the wider global climate. It's not just in the crypto world things are not looking good.

Recession looms, inflation is soaring, interest rates are rising and living costs are biting. Stock markets are wobbling too - the US S&P 500 is in bear-market territory (down 20% from its recent high) for the first time in years.

As a result, even the big investors are less free with their money. And many ordinary investors - not rich hedge-fund owners or corporations but people like you and me - have less to invest in anything, full stop.

For many, an investment in something as volatile and unpredictable as cryptocurrency feels like a risk too great in these times.

It's unregulated and unprotected by the financial authorities, so if you're using your savings to invest in it and it loses value, or you lose access to your crypto wallet, your money has gone.

Why now?

Last month saw two much lower-profile but nonetheless significant coins collapse - and this knocked a lot of confidence in the market overall.

As a result, people are increasingly deciding to sell up.

The more people sell, the less Bitcoin is worth, because that's how it works - its value is pegged to its desirability. This has a knock-on effect of more people selling because they can see the value going down... and the cycle continues.

Unlike other more traditional assets, Bitcoin has no intrinsic value to underpin it - there's no bricks and mortar, revenue stream or underlying business, FT markets editor Katie Martin says.

"The price is only and purely whatever people are prepared to buy it from you for," she tells me.

"That's when it gets scary for people because, if enough people head for the exit, there's no floor. There's nothing to stop it trading at $10,000 tomorrow, if enough people give up or are forced to sell."

Why right now?

So that's the already difficult backdrop for Bitcoin - and then, the past 24 hours saw these developments:

  1. Binance, the largest global crypto exchange (basically a platform for trading cryptocurrencies), paused all Bitcoin withdrawals for a few hours. It said this was due to a "stuck transaction" - although, not everybody believed it

  2. The crypto lender Celsius did the same - but it cited "extreme market conditions" rather than technical difficulties. And now, the Coinbase exchange has just announced it is laying off 18% of its workforce, blaming, in part, the "crypto winter"

  3. Spooked investors started selling off even more Bitcoin

The first two caused panic. Imagine if you suddenly couldn't withdraw cash from your bank, or you heard other people couldn't. You'd be at the nearest cash machine, along with everybody else, in record time, and this in itself would create more upheaval and more panic.

What can turn things around?

In a nutshell - in order to stabilise it, people who still have Bitcoin would need to hold on to it and others would need to start buying it again. This has happened before.

Crypto fans will tell you now is a great time to buy, because it's cheap - and you then have to sit tight and watch it turn the corner. This is how it's always worked.

One of them tweeted me earlier: "The pump will always happen."

The persuasive stories of those who have "got rich quick", and the high-profile celebrity endorsements, do attract new money.

Matt Damon advertising cryptocurrency, with the slogan &quot;Fortune Favours The Brave&quot;
Matt Damon fronted a crypto ad that played at the Super Bowl

Elon Musk has tweeted prolifically about his love of crypto - and his electric-car company Tesla invested $1.5bn in Bitcoin last year.

But investment advisers urge tremendous caution.

"Honestly, it's somewhere only the brave should enter," State Street Advisors managing director Altaff Kassam told BBC Radio 5 Live's Wake Up To Money programme.

And speaking of brave, Hollywood A-lister Matt Damon fronted a crypto ad with the slogan "Fortune favours the brave," in October 2021. It played out at the Super Bowl and has been viewed 28 million times on Twitter and YouTube.

However the "brave" who bought Bitcoin when the ad came out probably won't now be feeling they were done any "favours" - it was worth about three times as much then as it is today.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Have you invested in cryptocurrencies and suffered significant losses recently? Tell us about it by emailing: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UK set to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda under new plan

    LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson beat back criticism of his plan to send asylum-seekers of various nationalities to Rwanda on Tuesday, saying that efforts to block the flights were "abetting the work of criminal gangs" involved in smuggling people across borders. Johnson’s government has reached an agreement with Rwanda to deport people who enter the U.K. illegally to the East African country in exchange for millions of pounds (dollars) in development aid. The government conten

  • Amber Heard will stand by trial testimony until 'dying day'

    Heard has previously said that she doesn't blame the jury for their decision.

  • Biden to visit 'pariah' Saudi Arabia and Israel next month

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden confirmed on Tuesday that he will visit Saudi Arabia next month for talks with leaders of the kingdom, a dramatic reordering of his stance on the kingdom that he pledged to make a “pariah” as a Democratic candidate for the White House. With the visit at the tail end of a July 13-16 Middle East trip that includes stops in Israel and the West Bank, Biden is edging off his adversarial stance against on the Saudis' human rights record. He's looking to reset the

  • Celsius' move to halt crypto withdrawals catches Washington's eye

    The thinking within the Biden administration is that regulations that were proposed to regulate stablecoins by the President Working Group’s report could extend to the entire crypto space.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad