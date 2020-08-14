What's going on with the post office? Here's what we know

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump offered conflicting statements Thursday about whether he opposes supplementary funding for the U.S. Postal Service, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and recently been mired in controversy with its new leadership.

Trump originally acknowledged his position would starve the agency of funds that Democrats insist it needs to process and handle the anticipated influx of mail-in ballots for the November election.

More: Trump opposes new funds for U.S. Postal Service, saying he doesn't want to help expand vote by mail

"They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said on Fox Business Network, adding, if they don't get the funds, "that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it."

Trump's comments follow repeated unfounded claims that mail-in ballots will lead to widespread voter fraud. Because of this, critics have looked at the changes within the agency with some alarm.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign likened Trump's comments and actions as "sabotage."

Opinion:Trump's attack on U.S. Postal Service is 2020 election sabotage amid COVID-19. Be alarmed.

Later Thursday, Trump seemed to suggest the funding may happen if Democrats drop other demands in stalled coronavirus relief fund negotiations in Congress and agree to a deal.

Here's what we know about what is happening with the U.S. Postal Service:

Problems at the post office

The USPS's financial woes were not brought on by the pandemic, though that has exacerbated them.

The agency reported a loss of nearly $9 billion last year. Some of this comes from years-long decline in first-class mail, and other issues.

More: Here's what we know about Trump suggesting the idea of delaying the November election

In 2006, the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act was passed, requiring the Postal Service to put money aside for future retiree health benefits. The law had a 50-year schedule, and for the first 10 years, USPS was supposed to save $5 billion. However, since 2006, the USPS has seen rising net losses in revenue.

In 2012, the Postal Service started defaulting on the payments.

The USPS became eligible for a $10 billion loan from the Treasury Department as part of the the CARES Act, which Congress passed in March. But due to stipulations put in place by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, including the recruitment of new leadership, that money wasn't made available to the USPS immediately.

The Treasury and USPS finally reached an agreement in principle on aid on July 29.

Fact check: Voters should request ballots 2 weeks early, but mail isn't intentionally slow

Who is Postmaster General Louis DeJoy?

In May, the Postal Service’s board of governors, who are appointed by the president, named Louis DeJoy as the postmaster general.

DeJoy is a North Carolina businessman and major Republican and Trump donor, who, according to several reports, had significant investments in companies that compete or do business with the USPS.

Prior to his appointment, DeJoy was a fundraiser for the Republican National Convention and has given about $360,000 to Trump Victory, a super PAC supporting Trump’s reelection, according to federal filings.

DeJoy, 63, is the first postmaster general in nearly two decades who is not a career postal employee.

Trump on Wednesday called him, " the new man — who is a great person, a great businessman — he just got there a little while ago."

Changes at the agency since DeJoy

Since he was appointed, DeJoy has eliminated overtime for hundreds of thousands of post office employees and mandated that mail is kept until the next day if distribution centers are running behind.

In a memo to employees, DeJoy wrote that as a result, “if we cannot deliver all the mail due to call offs or shortage of people and you have no other help, the mail will not go out."

More: Donald Trump to campaign in 4 states — including in Joe Biden's hometown — during week of Democratic National Convention