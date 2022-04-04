What's Finneas' last name? How many BTS members are there? Answers to your Grammys questions

Every year, the Grammy Awards are a star-studded affair, jam-packed with unforgettable moments from the biggest and brightest in music.

Sunday's 64th annual show, postponed from January amid a spike in omicron COVID-19 cases, marked the first time the ceremony took place anywhere other than Los Angeles or New York since a 1973 Nashville edition.

From red carpet looks to musical performances and acceptance speeches, sometimes it can be a lot to take in. Here are the answers to some of the questions that may have sprung to mind while watching tonight's Grammy Awards.

What is the last name of Billie Eilish's brother Finneas?

Singer-songwriter and producer Finneas shot to fame with his younger sister Billie Eilish when Eilish's debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" took the world by storm in 2019, racking up five Grammys at the 62nd annual awards.

Noah gave a shoutout to the musical siblings during his opening monologue at the ceremony.

"There's only one question I can't wait to ask them, and I think it's a question that everyone's been dying to know: What is Finneas' last name? Is it Eilish?" Noah said. "Why won't you tell us Finneas? What are you hiding?"

Although Finneas goes by a mononymous stage name, his full name is Finneas Baird O'Connell, sharing the same last name as his sister: Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell.

Finneas and Eilish rocked out at Sunday's Grammys with an exhilarating performance of Eilish's song "Happier Than Ever," which was nominated for best pop solo performance, as well as song and record of the year.

How many members of BTS are there?

The group features seven vocalists: Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope.

K-pop boy band BTS gave an electrifying performance on the Grammys stage, bringing their infectious song "Butter" to life with sharp choreography and a spy-inspired theme.

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, who won the prizes for best new artist and best pop vocal album and solo performance at the ceremony, also made a cameo at the beginning of the performance.

BTS performs "Butter" at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022.

How many Grammys does Bruno Mars have?

Bruno Mars won the Grammy for song of the year at Sunday's ceremony with Silk Sonic, an R&B duo that consists of Mars and singer Anderson .Paak.

The duo won the award for the slow jam "Leave the Door Open," which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Because of you guys, me and Andy going to be singing this song forever, so God bless," Mars said during their acceptance speech.

Silk Sonic also won record of the year and best R&B performance and song, bringing Mars' Grammy tally to 14 awards. The singer won his first Grammy at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in 2011, nabbing best male pop vocal performance for the song "Just The Way You Are."

Who is Trevor Noah?

The 64th annual Grammy Awards were hosted by the comedian and TV host behind the satirical, late-night talk show "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central. He took over the show from previous host Jon Stewart in September 2015.

Sunday night wasn't Noah's first time on the Grammys stage. The Emmy Award-winning host proved himself a breezy emcee at last year's Grammy Awards, bopping between the nominees outside and the performers inside.

Are Lil Nax X and Nas related?

Rappers Lil Nas X and Nas both took the stage Sunday night for mesmerizing performances.

Nas, who Noah called "your favorite rapper's favorite rapper," gave a powerful medley performance of his songs "I Can," "Made You Look," "One Mic" and "Rare," backed by a vibrant horn section.

Lil Nas X gave a dynamic medley performance, which featured three outfit changes, lively dance moves and a large bust of the "Montero" rapper's face. Lil Nas also looked radiant on the Grammys red carpet in a white, pearl-embroidered Balmain suit and matching platform shoes The suit featured butterfly graphics on the center, back and sleeves of the suit, a nod to the ethereal artwork of his debut album.

Although the rappers have similar stage names, they are not related. Lil Nas X's real name is Montero Lamar Hill, while Nas was born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones.

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Questions from the 64th annual Grammy Awards: Finneas, BTS members