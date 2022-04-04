What's Finneas' last name? How many BTS members are there? Answers to your Grammys questions

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Every year, the Grammy Awards are a star-studded affair, jam-packed with unforgettable moments from the biggest and brightest in music.

Sunday's 64th annual show, postponed from January amid a spike in omicron COVID-19 cases, marked the first time the ceremony took place anywhere other than Los Angeles or New York since a 1973 Nashville edition.

From red carpet looks to musical performances and acceptance speeches, sometimes it can be a lot to take in. Here are the answers to some of the questions that may have sprung to mind while watching tonight's Grammy Awards.

Grammys 2022 winners! Who won on music's biggest night? See the full list

A week later at the Grammys, Hollywood still can't stop talking about Will Smith's Oscars slap

Grammys best dressed: Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and more stars who made our hearts sing

What is the last name of Billie Eilish's brother Finneas?

Singer-songwriter and producer Finneas shot to fame with his younger sister Billie Eilish when Eilish's debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" took the world by storm in 2019, racking up five Grammys at the 62nd annual awards.

Noah gave a shoutout to the musical siblings during his opening monologue at the ceremony.

"There's only one question I can't wait to ask them, and I think it's a question that everyone's been dying to know: What is Finneas' last name? Is it Eilish?" Noah said. "Why won't you tell us Finneas? What are you hiding?"

Although Finneas goes by a mononymous stage name, his full name is Finneas Baird O'Connell, sharing the same last name as his sister: Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell.

Finneas and Eilish rocked out at Sunday's Grammys with an exhilarating performance of Eilish's song "Happier Than Ever," which was nominated for best pop solo performance, as well as song and record of the year.

The most memorable 2022 Grammy moments, from Gaga's Tony Bennett tribute to Zelenskyy's plea

How many members of BTS are there?

The group features seven vocalists: Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope.

K-pop boy band BTS gave an electrifying performance on the Grammys stage, bringing their infectious song "Butter" to life with sharp choreography and a spy-inspired theme.

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, who won the prizes for best new artist and best pop vocal album and solo performance at the ceremony, also made a cameo at the beginning of the performance.

BTS performs &quot;Butter&quot; at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022.
BTS performs "Butter" at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022.

Brutally honest reviews of every Grammys 2022 performance, including BTS and Billie Eilish

Remembering Taylor Hawkins: Grammys 'In Memoriam' features special remembrance for Foo Fighters drummer

How many Grammys does Bruno Mars have?

Bruno Mars won the Grammy for song of the year at Sunday's ceremony with Silk Sonic, an R&B duo that consists of Mars and singer Anderson .Paak.

The duo won the award for the slow jam "Leave the Door Open," which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Because of you guys, me and Andy going to be singing this song forever, so God bless," Mars said during their acceptance speech.

Silk Sonic also won record of the year and best R&B performance and song, bringing Mars' Grammy tally to 14 awards. The singer won his first Grammy at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in 2011, nabbing best male pop vocal performance for the song "Just The Way You Are."

'An Evening with Silk Sonic': Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak drop album

Who is Trevor Noah?

The 64th annual Grammy Awards were hosted by the comedian and TV host behind the satirical, late-night talk show "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central. He took over the show from previous host Jon Stewart in September 2015.

Sunday night wasn't Noah's first time on the Grammys stage. The Emmy Award-winning host proved himself a breezy emcee at last year's Grammy Awards, bopping between the nominees outside and the performers inside.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses Grammys: 'Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos'

Are Lil Nax X and Nas related?

Rappers Lil Nas X and Nas both took the stage Sunday night for mesmerizing performances.

Nas, who Noah called "your favorite rapper's favorite rapper," gave a powerful medley performance of his songs "I Can," "Made You Look," "One Mic" and "Rare," backed by a vibrant horn section.

Lil Nas X gave a dynamic medley performance, which featured three outfit changes, lively dance moves and a large bust of the "Montero" rapper's face. Lil Nas also looked radiant on the Grammys red carpet in a white, pearl-embroidered Balmain suit and matching platform shoes The suit featured butterfly graphics on the center, back and sleeves of the suit, a nod to the ethereal artwork of his debut album.

Although the rappers have similar stage names, they are not related. Lil Nas X's real name is Montero Lamar Hill, while Nas was born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones.

Dynamic duo: Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion recreate iconic Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey gag at Grammys

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Questions from the 64th annual Grammy Awards: Finneas, BTS members

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • GOP Sen. Roy Blunt announces he will oppose Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination, says it will be a 'high point' for US to see her on the court

    "I don't think she's the kind of judge that will really do the kind of work that I think needs to be done by the court," he said on ABC's "This Week."

  • I spent a week on Trump's new social media app Truth Social. I felt like I was exploring a ghost town.

    Truth Social is painfully short on original content, engagement, functionality, and prominent conservative voices – including Trump himself.

  • Stars pay tribute to Stephen Sondheim and other music legends at the Grammys In Memoriam

    Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler performed a moving medley of the late Grammy-winning composer's classics for this year's In Memoriam.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Cristiano Ronaldo says he's in charge of whether he'll play in the 2026 World Cup

    The 37-year-old is getting tired of being asked whether he will continue to play for Portugal in his forties.

  • Coyotes players, broadcasters embarrass themselves harder than Zegras ever could

    Jay Beagle's violent response to Trevor Zegras's latest incredible goal reflects poorly — and accurately — on a franchise simply lagging behind the others.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Jack Eichel nets a pair as Golden Knights sink Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday night. Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Seoul is an esports paradise

    Gaming is so popular in Korea that even the smallest of towns have a local PC bang where you’ll find the youth battling one another in games. Seoul is, without a doubt, one of the most successful gaming cities.

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • The weirdest and most bizarre NHL stats

    In a recent game, Evander Kane took four penalties in under nine minutes, while the Detroit Red Wings have played games this season where they've allowed 0,1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 goals. The Zone Time crew recall some of their favourite obscure NHL stats, including that 'Days on Earth' graphic.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two