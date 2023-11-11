What's the deal with these crooked pedestrian crossing signals?

Pedestrian crossing signals at the corners of Metcalfe and Slater streets, pictured at left, and Bank and Somerset streets, right, have been crooked for several days recently. The local councillor says she has no idea what's happened. (Guy Quenneville/CBC - image credit)

To quote a famous Buffalo Springfield song: Something's happening here, but what it is ain't exactly clear.

Crossing signals at two busy downtown Ottawa intersections have been a little off lately — or "tilted," as pedestrian Mary Upshall described the one at the southwest corner of Bank and Somerset streets on Saturday.

"[It would] be nice if it was facing forward ... so that you can see it properly and cross properly [and] be safe," she said.

The signal on the southeast corner of Slater and Metcalfe streets, meanwhile, is "totally crooked," said Marie Paule Philippe as she headed toward Parliament Hill the same day.

In fact, it's been like that for at least two weeks.

"Not sure who they're trying to alert," her companion Bruce Bailey added. "It's not that obvious. It's not that good."

The picture at top shows the crooked crossing signal at Metcalfe and Slater on Oct. 27. The bottom one, taken more than two weeks later on Nov. 11, shows it remains unfixed.

'No idea'

So what's the deal? A construction vehicle that accidentally sent things sideways? Gusty winds? A sociopathic giant?

The area's city councillor is stumped.

"I have no idea why these lights are crooked and no one has flagged this as casework through my office," said Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster in an email.

CBC has reached out to the City of Ottawa for comment. A spokesperson said they would look into the matter and see what they could provide Saturday.

When asked what the city should do about the signal near Parliament Hill, Bailey had a straightforward answer.

"Turn it a little bit," he said.

The pedestrian crossing signal at Bank and Somerset on Nov. 8.