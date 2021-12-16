What's coming to Netflix in January: Interview With the Vampire, a new season of Ozark, and more
New year, new Netflix titles.
As the year comes to a close, Netflix released a new set of film and TV titles set to premiere on the streamer service in January 2022.
In movies, Interview with the Vampire, the 1994 gothic horror film starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kirsten Dunst will drop on Jan. 1, allowing horror fans to sink their teeth into the classic as they continue to mourn the loss of renowned author Anne Rice, whose 1976 novel served as the basis of the film. For classic rom-com enthusiasts, Julia Roberts' Runaway Bride will also be available to stream on the first day of the New Year.
In TV, Queer Eye's grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness' Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness premieres on Jan. 28; inspired by his podcast of the same name, the series will follow Van Ness as he consults with experts on topics he's curious about. For a more gritty title, tune into the fourth season of Ozark on Jan. 21 to watch Jason Bateman evade a drug cartel as his family bursts at the seams.
For the full list of movie and TV titles coming to the streamer service next year, see below. Happy streaming.
Coming soon
All Of Us Are Dead
I Am Georgina
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Jan. 1
Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
Jan. 4
Action Pack
Jan. 5
Four to Dinner
Rebelde
Jan. 6
The Club: Part 2
The Wasteland
Jan. 7
Hype House
Johnny Test: Season 2
Jan. 10
Undercover: Season 3
Jan. 11
Dear Mother
Jan. 12
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
Jan. 13
Brazen
Chosen
The Journalist
Photocopier
Jan. 14
After Life: Season 3
Archive 81
Blippi: Adventures
Blippi's School Supply Scavenger Hunt
The House
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
This Is Not a Comedy
Jan. 16
Phantom Thread
Jan. 17
After We Fell
Jan. 18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble
Jan. 19
El marginal: Season 4
Heavenly Bites: Mexico
Juanpis González - The Series
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
Jan. 20
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream
The Royal Treatment
Jan. 21
American Boogeywoman
Munich - The Edge of War
My Father's Violin
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Summer Heat
That Girl Lay Lay
Jan. 24
Three Songs for Benazir
Jan. 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
Jan. 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery
Jan. 28
Angry Birds: Summer Madness
Feria: The Darkest Light
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Home Team
In From the Cold
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window
