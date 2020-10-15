Trump v. Biden: Here's what's at stake for student loan borrowers

Both presidential candidates are proposing changes to the student loan system but differ widely on implementation.

While the Trump administration is looking to simplify the existing system and is hinting at possible forgiveness amid the coronavirus pandemic, a future Biden administration plans to wipe out $10,000 in debt and lower monthly payments dramatically in addition to reigning in for-profit colleges.

“Biden's proposal does more to treat the actual issue, but the fact of the matter is: Student loans are the symptom,” Betsy Mayotte, president and founder of the Institute of Student Loan Advisors, told Yahoo Finance. “The problem is the cost of higher education.”

The former Vice President’s plan “is an expensive proposal,” Mayotte added. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated that Biden’s student loan policy would increase the national debt by $4.95 trillion over the next ten years by $5.6 trillion compared to $4.95 trillion for Trump’s plans.

President Trump and Biden diverge on several student loan issues.

Here’s a look at the details of the individual policies:

Repayment plan

Trump

Simplification.

New borrowers would pay at the most 12.5% of their discretionary income. For those with undergraduate student loan debt, their balance is forgiven after 15 years, and for graduates, after 30 years of repayment.

This is compared to the current system of borrowers on income-driven repayment plans paying 10% of their income for 20 years or 25 years — undergraduate and graduate respectively — before the remainder is forgiven.

Biden

Simplification.

Borrowers earning less than $25,000 a year would pay $0 on their undergrad federal loans, and those loans wouldn’t accrue interest until borrowers surpass that threshold. After that, they pay 5% of their discretionary income a month. After 20 years, the remainder is forgiven.

Expert notes

In any case, there are some kinks in the current system that need to ironed out.

For instance, there are some issues regarding how income-driven repayments are verified — i.e. the potential for people to make mistakes. For instance, a recent U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found that as of June 2019, around 11% of the plans included borrowers making no monthly payments, despite having enough income to pay something.

“There's just very little accountability in the IDR income reporting rules,” Jason Delisle of the American Enterprise Institute told Yahoo Finance. This is a “high risk problem,” he added, because if “I don't want to use my tax return, I can just send in some paystubs -- or just snap a picture of them on my phone and email to the servicer. Then that's it. They'll "calculate" my income from me and away we go. There's no verification, etc. Same with family size.”

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are seen on stage after the first 2020 presidential campaign debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020.

Forgiveness

Trump

Unclear.

In one proposal to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as obtained by NBC News, he offered $25 billion in loan forgiveness as part of a $1.8 trillion proposal. She has rejected it, calling it “sadly inadequate.”

Biden

Cancel/ forgive.

$10,000 in debt cancellation for all student loan borrowers. That eliminates student debt completely for about 34% of borrowers, Mark Kantrowitz of Savingforcollege.com estimates.