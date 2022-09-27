Whatcom county restaurant reopens this week with a new look, new dishes and a new name

A well-loved Whatcom County restaurant is reopening on Friday, Sept. 30, but this homecoming comes with some major changes in menu, decor and even the restaurant’s name.

Ferndale’s Leader Block Wine Co. & Eatery restaurant will now be known as The Leader Block Trattoria & Bar, a rustic Northern Italian restaurant, according to a news release from the restaurant’s managing partner, Roberto Trendel.

“My goal in changing the restaurant name, decor and menu is to establish an authentic traditional Northern Italian rustic restaurant with accents of the Pacific Northwest. The concept is to showcase regional dishes such as osso bucco, risotto Milanese, and pappardelle con funghi, utilizing locally sourced meats, game, poultry, produce and dairy products,” Trendel wrote in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

Trendel has owned and operated several restaurants in Seattle, including four years with McCormick & Schmick’s.

The Ferndale restaurant that closed in July 2022 averaged four stars from 100 reviews on Yelp.

The remodel includes a bigger and refurbished bar, private dining rooms and updated dining room.

The new menu will feature dishes such as vitello parmigiana (veal Parmesan), halibut puttanesca, tiramisu, cannoli and decadenza made by Douglas Elliott, Leader Block’s returning executive chef. The restaurant will also feature wines from Italy, California and the Pacific Northwest.

“Our mission at the LeaderBlock Trattoria & Bar is to provide a warm inviting ambiance, incredible food, wine, and specialty cocktails and outstanding service all resulting in our guests experiencing ‘The Ultimate Dining Experience,’” Trendel wrote.

The Leader Block Trattoria & Bar reopens Friday and will be open from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant is located at 2026 Main St. in Ferndale.