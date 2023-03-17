Whataburger worker’s ‘instincts’ help rescue 13-year-old girl, Texas cops say

A Whataburger employee’s spot-on “instincts” led to the arrest of a 79-year-old man, Texas authorities said.

The worker noticed a young girl and “older man” eating at a Whataburger in Texarkana just before noon on Monday, March 13, the Texarkana Police Department said in a March 16 news release.

The employee called 911 because “something didn’t seem right about the situation,” police said.

Officers began investigating and realized the worker’s “instincts were spot on,” the release said, after learning the pair “barely knew each other.”

The 13-year-old girl told police that Michael Clark had offered to pay her for “sexual favors.” The 79-year-old had picked her up that morning before they stopped to eat at Whataburger, police said. She also told police that Clark had “inappropriately touched her” a few weeks before.

Police arrested Clark the following day, and he is facing charges of indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution, according to the release.

Texarkana is about 185 miles northeast of Dallas.

