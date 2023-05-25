Whataburger fired nursing mom who needed to pump breast milk in Texas, feds say

Whataburger failed to provide a nursing mother with enough time to pump, then the restaurant fired her when she left to express breast milk, according to federal authorities.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into the Lubbock, Texas, location and found that the corporate-owned restaurant “failed to provide reasonable break time for an employee to express breast milk as required by the Fair Labor Standards Act,” according to a May 25 news release.

The woman then left the restaurant to pump, and she was fired, authorities said.

McClatchy News requested comment from Whataburger on May 25 and was awaiting a response.

“Depriving a nursing mother of her right to express breast milk with enough break time to do it, and then firing her is against the law,” Wage and Hour District Director Evelyn Ortiz said in the release. “Employers must comply with all of the FLSA provisions, including the right of nursing mothers to request the time and space they need to express milk without fear of retaliation.”

Whataburger has resolved the violations by signing an Enhanced Compliance Agreement stating the franchise will provide training to all of its managers, according to the release.

The San Antonio-based corporation also paid $900 in back wages and $900 in liquidated damages to the woman.

The FLSA states employers must provide time for nursing employees to express breast milk for one year after the child’s birth.

“Employees are entitled to a place to pump at work, other than a bathroom, that is shielded from view and free from intrusion from coworkers and the public,” according to the law.

