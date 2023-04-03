What'a all this about MAFS Australia’s Tayla and Cam sexting?

We think this might be one of the most dramatic seasons of Married At First Sight Australia yet, with contestants Tayla Winter and Cam Woods now taking to the hot seat amid a potential sexting scandal.



The dating experiment, which sees expertly matched couples meet for the first time on their wedding day, has had breakups, cheating and now a new drama has got everyone talking.

The series has already aired in Australia, so we’re one step ahead of all the drama including about Tayla, Cam and that FaceTime call.

Warning, spoilers below!

What happened between Cam and Tayla on MAFSAU?

In the tenth series of MAFS Australia, Cam was married to Lyndall Grace and Tayla tied the knot with Hugo Armstrong, but both couples ended up calling it quits.

At the reunion, which just aired in Australia, Lyndall brought up rumours that Tayla and Cam were allegedly sexting.

Cam went into defence mode as he explained his side of the story. “After final vows I went back home and was having a bit of friendly banter with Tayla,” he said.

“It was just a back and forth text. It was nothing serious. It was just a friendly chat.”

But Lyndall didn't buy it, and grilled Cam more including about inappropriate jokes he made about him, Lyndall and Tayla having a threesome – yes, really!

When Tayla was questioned, she brazenly said: “It really kind of goes as far as we're friends… I saw his c**k,” she said, leaving everyone shocked.

When asked later by expert Mel Schilling, Cam said “I got me d**k out in a nightclub.

“There's nothing going on there, it was a piss take after the Final Vows.”

When the spotlight turned to Tayla, she said: “I really like Cam as a friend. We get along really, really well. There's not much to it. He's up in Darwin, I'm down in Tassie. It hasn't been explored yet,” before clarifying that “it's not going to be explored.”

Since then, both Tayla and Cam have said they’re just friends and aren’t dating.

Married At First Sight Australia continues on E4.

